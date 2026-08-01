MAGA Senator Cornered on Ex-Son-in-Law Rep’s Horror Abuse Claims

A MAGA senator remains unsure whether his former son-in-law should stay on the ballot for an Ohio race—even in the aftermath of disturbing allegations made by his own daughter.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, 59, played it vague when asked whether Rep. Max Miller, his former son-in-law, should stay in the race for Ohio’s seventh congressional district. Moreno’s daughter, Emily, was married to Miller for two years but has filed paperwork accusing him of domestic abuse.

Miller was elected to Congress in 2023 with President Donald Trump's endorsement. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In court documents first obtained by The New York Times, Emily said Miller, 43, scalded her body by throwing hot water at her and even fractured their 2-year-old daughter’s collarbone and shoulder, among a laundry list of troubling incidents at home.

At one point, their young daughter told Emily, “Daddy kill you,” according to the documents.

In court documents obtained by TMZ in April, Moreno claimed that Miller “regularly speaks to me in an inappropriate, aggressive and demeaning manner, which is not in the best interest of our child.” MaxMillerOH/X

When asked whether Republicans should replace Miller on the ballot, however, Moreno was undecided.

“I don’t know,” he told NOTUS.

Moreno’s spokesperson Reagan McCarthy later told the outlet, “While we won’t dignify [these] baseless attacks by Democrats and their media allies, Senator Moreno will not speak on active litigation involving his family.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno used to be Rep. Max Miller's father-in-law. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Miller has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who branded him “a fantastic Champion” for the people of Ohio in a Truth Social post in May.

“Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” the president wrote.

An insider told NOTUS that Trump has no plans to withdraw his endorsement of Miller despite the allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Miller has gone on the offense against his ex-wife, suing her for defamation and lobbing his own accusations in media interviews.

Miller and Moreno finalized their divorce in June 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It really shocks me that, and it pains me too, that the mother of my child wants to be known as the next Amber Heard,” Miller told the New York Post, referring to the actress who made damning allegations against he ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Miller faced similar accusations from his ex-girlfriend Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House Press Secretary in Trump’s first term. She alleged that he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in 2020, but his lawyer denied the incident. Miller dropped his defamation suit against her in 2023.

Trump appeared at a rally in support of Miller's congressional campaign in 2021. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Miller’s history of allegedly violent incidents has made headlines over the years. In 2021, Politico reported that Miller pushed a girl out the door in high school and caused her to fall down the stairs, broke a window at an apartment building, and drove under the influence. His attorney denied the allegations.