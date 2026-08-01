MAGA Senator Cornered on Ex-Son-in-Law Rep’s Horror Abuse Claims

A MAGA senator remains unsure whether his former son-in-law should stay on the ballot for an Ohio race—even in the aftermath of disturbing allegations made by his own daughter.
Sen. Bernie Moreno, 59, played it vague when asked whether Rep. Max Miller, his former son-in-law, should stay in the race for Ohio’s seventh congressional district. Moreno’s daughter, Emily, was married to Miller for two years but has filed paperwork accusing him of domestic abuse.
In court documents first obtained by The New York Times, Emily said Miller, 43, scalded her body by throwing hot water at her and even fractured their 2-year-old daughter’s collarbone and shoulder, among a laundry list of troubling incidents at home.
At one point, their young daughter told Emily, “Daddy kill you,” according to the documents.
When asked whether Republicans should replace Miller on the ballot, however, Moreno was undecided.
“I don’t know,” he told NOTUS.
Moreno’s spokesperson Reagan McCarthy later told the outlet, “While we won’t dignify [these] baseless attacks by Democrats and their media allies, Senator Moreno will not speak on active litigation involving his family.”
Miller has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who branded him “a fantastic Champion” for the people of Ohio in a Truth Social post in May.
“Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” the president wrote.
An insider told NOTUS that Trump has no plans to withdraw his endorsement of Miller despite the allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.
Miller has gone on the offense against his ex-wife, suing her for defamation and lobbing his own accusations in media interviews.
“It really shocks me that, and it pains me too, that the mother of my child wants to be known as the next Amber Heard,” Miller told the New York Post, referring to the actress who made damning allegations against he ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.
Miller faced similar accusations from his ex-girlfriend Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House Press Secretary in Trump’s first term. She alleged that he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in 2020, but his lawyer denied the incident. Miller dropped his defamation suit against her in 2023.
Miller’s history of allegedly violent incidents has made headlines over the years. In 2021, Politico reported that Miller pushed a girl out the door in high school and caused her to fall down the stairs, broke a window at an apartment building, and drove under the influence. His attorney denied the allegations.
As far back as 2007, Miller was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after punching someone in the back of the head and running from police, according to The Washington Post.