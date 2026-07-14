MAGA Senator Cornered on Eyebrow-Raising McConnell Claim

MAGA Sen. Ron Johnson has been pressed to explain his bombshell claim that Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo was not taken the same day it was released.

Johnson, 71, claimed Monday that a source told him the photo of McConnell recovering in the hospital was actually an “older photo.”

“I just heard from some, some other source that was an older photo, so I really don’t know,” Johnson said on Real America’s Voice. He had just been asked if he believed McConnell was the one who released the photo and statement about his health the day before.

Johnson’s claim gave new life to speculation about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo from his hospital bed. Mitch McConnell

Johnson’s bombshell claim quickly gave new life to MAGA conspiracy theories about the image and the 84-year-old senator’s true condition. However, he has since disowned his own remarks when asked about them on NewsNation.

“On Monday, you said that you’re not sure that the photo Senator Mitch McConnell shared of himself and his wife over the weekend in the hospital is even a new picture. What made you say that?” asked Morning in America anchor Markie Martin. “I’m curious if you’ve gotten any more clarity on that, congressman?”

Johnson replied, “Well, the TV host was saying it was AI, and I just said, well, you know, I’d heard that maybe it wasn’t the most recent photo.”

He proceeded to pull the plug on his own allegation, saying, “Yeah, I have—I have no idea. Just discount all that.”

Eric Bolling, the Real America’s Voice TV host Johnson was referring to, never said the image posted by McConnell’s office was AI.

Johnson, who has repeatedly faced scrutiny over his embrace of conspiracy theories, went on to say he hoped McConnell would recover, saying, “From my standpoint, I wish Leader McConnell well. I hope he recovers. I hope he returns to the Senate and can help support President Trump’s agenda.”

Mitch McConnell’s face is not visibly in the clip, although an eyewitness reportedly saw the 84-year-old on the stretcher. Screengrab/CNN

McConnell’s office posted the much-scrutinized photo after spending weeks declining to answer questions about his health. McConnell was taken to a hospital on June 14 after he was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home and required CPR.

His office released a lengthy statement on Sunday in which McConnell claimed he did not suffer “a heart attack or a stroke,” but was taken to the hospital after a fall and was “briefly unconscious.” McConnell said he was dealing with a “mild case of pneumonia.”

MAGA conspiracy theorists are skeptical that McConnell wrote the update on his health. Mitch McConnell

Johnson is not alone among right-wing figures expressing skepticism about McConnell’s photo and accompanying statement.

Far-right influencer and President Donald Trump’s “loyalty enforcer,” Laura Loomer, alleged that the image was “BS” and called for McConnell’s team to release a video of the senator.