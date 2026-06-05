MAGA Senator Demands That Kanye West Concerts Be Canceled

A never-before-seen short story by Edith Wharton, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize and the author of The Age of Innocence, was published on Friday, more than 100 years after it was written. The Men Who Saved the World was discovered in Wharton’s archives at Yale University and appeared in The Strand Magazine, a quarterly publication known for uncovering lost or unknown works by literary figures including Raymond Chandler, Graham Greene, and Tennessee Williams. The story is believed to have been penned no earlier than July 1918 and was found in two corrected but undated typescripts in Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library. According to the Strand editor-in-chief, Andrew Gulli, the manuscript had never previously been published to the best of his knowledge. Gulli said the newly published story felt “very timely” and expressed hope it would introduce a new generation of readers to one of America’s most celebrated authors.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pulitzer Winner's Unseen Story Published After 100 Years'VERY TIMELY'The story is believed to have been penned no earlier than July 1918.
- 2MAGA Senator Demands That Kanye West Concerts Be CanceledKANYE NOTSeveral of the rapper’s shows have already been axed in Europe.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 3Hollywood Star Ices Knees After Brutal Knicks Courtside RunSYMPATHETIC INJURYThe actor quipped that people underestimate the playoffs’ physical toll on fans.
- 4‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star, 81, Killed by Girlfriend’s SonHORRIFIC LOSSThe actor was found unconscious in the front yard of a residence.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Kars4Kids Jingle Just Won’t Die Despite Court OrderJINGLE ALL THE WAYA lower court found that the charity’s commercials were “misleading by omission” due to discrepancies regarding where the money was being spent.
- 6FIFA Forced to Admit Embarrassing World Cup Ticket BlunderTICKETING SCANDALAn error on FIFA’s website granted free tickets to fans.
- 7Queen Elizabeth II’s Bridesmaid Dies at 97‘THE LAST OF HER KIND’Her father was blown up by the IRA.
- 8The Royals Paying Nothing for Their Elite London Real EstateHOME FREEA new report into the royal family’s property portfolio demands action—and evictions.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9ISS Astronauts Prepare to Evacuate After Air LeakSPACED OUTThe astronauts are seeking refuge aboard a spacecraft in case they need to return to Earth suddenly.
- 10Trump Deports Hundreds Who Fled War He DodgedREFUGEE BETRAYALThe president has targeted refugees from the war he weaseled out of.
MAGA Senator Demands That Kanye West Concerts Be Canceled
A MAGA Florida senator has demanded that two upcoming Kanye West gigs in his state be canceled. Sen. Rick Scott wrote an open letter to Tampa’s Sports Authority Board of Directors on Thursday demanding that no taxpayer dollars be spent on the shows June 26 and 28 at Raymond James Stadium, claiming it would be a “slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community.” West, who now goes by Ye, has a history of antisemitic hate speech, including making a song titled “Heil Hitler.” “Kanye West’s consistent antisemitic attacks are an affront to the values of the people of the Hillsborough community,” Scott wrote. “He has openly praised Nazis, called himself one, and slandered Jews across the world. Kanye West also funded a Superbowl [sic] ad in 2025 that directed viewers to purchase merchandise featuring swastikas. West’s remarks are vile and a slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community. It is troubling that a stadium supported by taxpayer dollars would openly subsidize an event led by an artist known for pushing this dangerous, hateful rhetoric, especially with Florida having one of the largest Jewish populations in our country.” The letter follows several concerts in Europe being canceled, including in Italy, Poland, France, and the U.K., where he was banned from entering the country.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”
Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
Timothée Chalamet says even just cheering on the New York Knicks from the sidelines has left him needing treatment for his joints. The actor, 30, a courtside regular all postseason, was in San Antonio on Wednesday for the Knicks’ NBA Finals opener. After the 105-95 win, he posted an Instagram story showing himself sprawled across a sofa, an ice bag balanced on each knee. “Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs,” he wrote. “Self-care is important.” Jalen Brunson powered New York’s comeback with 30 points, fighting off an ankle tweak and a knee scare as the team clawed back from 14 down to go up 1-0. Ben Stiller and Spike Lee were among the famous faces alongside Chalamet at the game. Chalamet himself has some inkling of the cost of victory, given that fans speculate his throwaway comment in a February Variety interview that “no one cares” about ballet and opera may well have been what cost him the Academy Award he was nominated for earlier this year for his starring role in Marty Supreme.
Veteran actor James Handy, known for roles in films like Top Gun: Maverick, Arachnophobia, and Jumanji, was killed by his girlfriend’s son on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say that a 911 caller, later confirmed to be 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told the dispatcher, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Officers arrived on the scene and found Handy, 81, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood. Fire department paramedics transported Handy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. When police responded to the scene, Gledhill waved down officers, telling them he was the one responsible for Handy’s wounds. The LAPD said that Gledhill lives at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend. Gledhill was booked in the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million. Handy played a number of roles across film and television, playing a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the county coroner, Milton Briggs, in 1990’s Arachnophobia. He also appeared in series such as 9-1-1 and NCIS: Los Angeles.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
The Kars4Kids jingle will keep on jingling in California. A California appeals court sided with the charity after temporarily blocking a lower court order requiring Kars4Kids to pull or overhaul its ads, allowing it to continue airing during the appeals process. “The uninterrupted airing of its ads will enable the charity to continue funding its programs for children and families,” spokesperson Wendy Kirwan told the California Post. The lawsuit was originally filed by Californian Bruce Puterbaugh, who said he felt misled when the money from his donated vehicle did not go to underprivileged children in California. Instead, the funds went to programs such as assisting 17- and 18-year-olds participating in gap-year trips to Israel. The donations also helped fund a 2002 purchase of a building in Israel and nearly half a million dollars put toward “Middle East outreach.” The lower court found that the charity’s commercials were “misleading by omission” due to discrepancies regarding where the money was being spent, the group’s religious affiliation, and which age groups were benefiting from the funding. “The public interest is served by transparency in the ‘charity marketplace,’” the judge said in his decision. After the original May 8 decision, Kars4Kids was barred from airing commercials in the state unless there was “an express, audible disclosure” about the charity’s religious affiliation and true cause.
A handful of fans were able to get 2026 World Cup tickets for free via an error on FIFA’s website. However, those same fans will be required by FIFA to pay full price for their tickets before matches begin on June 11. “FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on June 3 regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD),” the international football association said in a statement on X in response to another account, Ticket Talk Network, exposing an email sent to a fan who had received a free ticket. “The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount.” This ticketing scandal occurred amid an investigation by prosecutors in New York and New Jersey into FIFA “misleading fans” and “artificially inflating prices.” While the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, was anticipated by FIFA to be a sold-out tournament, tickets are still available for purchase less than a week before the event’s kickoff.
Queen Elizabeth II’s bridesmaid, Lady Pamela Hicks, has died at the age of 97. The cousin of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of the queen—who herself died in 2022 at the age of 96—was the daughter of Lord Mountbatten and a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. “My mother died peacefully today,” her daughter India Hicks wrote in a post on Instagram. “Whilst there is no tragedy in the death of a 97-year-old who has lived a full life, I know grief will be unavoidable, lurking around waiting for me, but today I am simply grateful that she was my mother. And through the prism of a crowded and remarkable past, she made incomparable company, carrying her memories lightly, and always with humor. My mother maintained right up to the end, the impeccable style, sharp mind and effortless charm that made her not only a cherished institution, but truly the last of her kind.” Lord Mountbatten was blown up on a fishing boat off the coast of Ireland by the Irish Republican Army.
Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.
A new report published by the U.K.’s National Audit Office makes clear the living situations of the York princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, and confirms the way the British royal family feathers its own nest with complete disregard for the niceties of the open property market. Beatrice, now 37 and married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was in 2008 given a four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at St. James’s Palace when she was 19 years old and about to start university. She lived there rent-free until 2012, when it was decided that she should start paying for her accommodations. The bill? Twenty thousand pounds a year. In 2018, her sister Eugenie was given her own place: Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom house in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where she moved in with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. In other words, both sisters are living in some of the most exclusive real estate on the planet for a fraction of the market rate. And here’s the kicker. They do not pay the rent! Their entire bill is quietly picked up by a benefactor with incredibly deep pockets—and even deeper family ties. Guess who?
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have been ordered to shelter in a spacecraft and prepare to evacuate because of a worsening air leak on the Russian segment of the orbiting laboratory. NASA confirmed the leak is coming from a tunnel in the Zvezda service module, a section of the station that has suffered from cracks for some time. “The Zvezda service module transfer tunnel, known as PrK, has suffered from cracks and leaks for some time, and has been mitigated by Roscosmos as much as possible to date,” NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said, adding that the cracks “have always been a concern” closely monitored by the agency. While the crew shelters inside SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, a Russian cosmonaut is attempting a repair using a saw to access the damaged area—a riskier-than-usual technique given the crack’s location. NASA has asked astronauts to “assume an elevated safety posture in the Dragon spacecraft” out of “an abundance of caution.” “We continue to work with our Russian counterparts,” NASA said, “to arrive at a more permanent resolution.”
Donald Trump dodged the Vietnam War draft five times—and now he’s deporting refugees from that conflict at five times the pace of Joe Biden, immigration data analyzed by PunchUp shows. Trump, 79, received five draft deferments during the war, including a 1968 medical exemption for bone spurs written by a Queens podiatrist who rented his office from Fred Trump. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, later testified that Trump admitted he made the injury up, telling him, “I wasn’t going to Vietnam.” Yet in the first seven months of his second term, ICE arrested 875 Vietnamese, Laotian, Cambodian, and Thai nationals, according to PunchUp’s analysis of 505,000 I-213 forms released by The Guardian. Of those, 466 arrived during the 1975–1990 refugee window, with a median U.S. residency of 36 years—and nearly half had no criminal record at all. ICE quietly rescinded a 2008 agreement shielding pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants from deportation in June 2025, as our sister Substack reported. A DHS spokesperson defended the surge, claiming countries that once refused their citizens “are now accepting their own citizens including pedophiles and sexual predators.” They did not address Trump’s draft-dodging. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
*For the full report and other exclusive scoops that speak truth to power, head over to PunchUp.,