MAGA Senator Dramatically Changes His Tune After Saying Trump’s War Made U.S. ‘Safer’

President Trump’s lackey Ted Cruz is delivering the same muddled Iran messaging as his boss.

Cruz, the Texas senator and frequent defender of Donald Trump’s foreign policy, has also voiced support for the administration’s Middle East offensive, named “Operation Epic Fury.”

But what has transpired is an epic case of confusion as Cruz is now warning Americans they face the greatest terrorist threat in decades—despite recently claiming the same conflict had already made the country far safer.

Trump himself has delivered contradictory Iran messaging. Roberto Schmidt/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The shifting message about the joint U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran that began on Feb. 28 has played out on national TV networks.

Appearing on Hannity on Fox News on Thursday, Cruz delivered a grim warning about the country’s security outlook.

“As we sit here right now tonight, the threat of terrorist attack is higher now than it’s been in decades,” Cruz said. “We had four years under Joe Biden of open borders. We had 12 million people flood across the border–basically an open invitation to every terrorist, every Hamas and Hezbollah and [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] terrorist, come to America. We’ve seen in just the last week two terrorist attacks unfold.”

The segment followed a discussion of an ABC News report about Iran supposedly having “aspired to” attack California with drones. ABC cited an FBI alert, which U.S. officials later told CBS News was based on information that was not credible.

Over 1,000 people have been killed in Iran since the conflict started. Majid Asgaripour/via Reuters

The dire warning stands in contrast to comments Cruz made shortly after the conflict began.

Speaking earlier on State of the Union on CNN, the senator argued the United States had already become safer after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on the first day of the war.

“This opportunity is here,” Cruz said. “It is now. And removing the Ayatollah makes America much, much safer.”

The remarks came as the U.S. and Israel launched a sustained bombing campaign targeting Iran. More than 1,000 Iranians have been killed since Feb. 28, including Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.