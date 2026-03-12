MAGA Senator, 74, Uses Bizarre NSFW Analogy to Drag Key U.S. Ally

MAGA Senator John Kennedy deployed a bizarre NSFW analogy on the Senate floor to chastise other countries for not diving headfirst into President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

The self-proclaimed “peace president” has feuded with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying “this is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with” after Starmer initially refused to allow the U.S. military aircraft to use British airbases over concerns about the legality of U.S. strikes on Iran.

Trump waved off Starmer's help on Saturday, declaring that he had already won his escalating war. The two leaders spoke on Sunday to calm tensions. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Kennedy, a 74-year-old Republican from Louisiana, slammed Starmer in a speech on Tuesday, claiming the 63-year-old prime minister is “trying to give President Trump advice about how to conduct the war.”

Turning war talk into bedroom talk, Kennedy mused, “That’s a little bit like seeking the advice of a nun about sex.”

He added, “Keir Starmer is the last person you would want to go to advise you about how to have a military confrontation. He’s the kind of guy that he’ll want to quote—if you’re in the middle of a bar fight—he’ll want to stop and quote Socrates.”

Last week, Trump claimed NATO allies "stayed a little back, little off the front lines," in past wars. Starmer called the remark "insulting, and frankly, appalling." Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to Starmer’s office for comment.

Kennedy stood before a giant photo of a Starbucks cup for his speech, in which he also spoke about the sugar content of coffee drinks.

The senator, whose line of questioning at Kristi Noem’s Senate hearing last week may have led Trump to fire her as DHS secretary, publicly apologized on Tuesday after it was revealed that the U.S. is likely to blame for the deaths of scores of schoolchildren killed during a missile strike in Iran.

Speaking to CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt, Kennedy broke with Trump’s suggestion that Iran may have been behind the Feb. 28 strike on the Shajareye Tayabeh girls’ school, which reportedly killed at least 175 people, many of them children.

“We’re investigating, but I’m not going to hide behind that. It was a terrible, terrible mistake. The investigation may prove me wrong—I hope so. The kids are still dead, but I think it was a horrible, horrible mistake,” Kennedy said.

“I wish it hadn’t happened. I’m sorry it happened. I can assure you it wasn’t intentional. That’s the sort of thing Russia does. We don’t do that. But, you know, I don’t see any other possible explanation. And when you make a mistake, you ought to admit it.”

It’s not the first time the senator used his frisky analogy.

While discussing the slower-than-expected July jobs report in August 2025 on Fox News, Kennedy whined, “Everybody in Washington now seems to be an economist and some of them just don’t know what they’re talking about.”