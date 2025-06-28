Media

MAGA Sen Tells SCOTUS Ruling Haters to ‘Buy Comfort Rock’

‘MAD AS A BAG OF CATS’

John Kennedy says the Supreme Court’s ruling limiting nationwide injunctions must be a “good thing” if it’s left Democrats fuming.

MAGA Sen. John Kennedy viciously taunted opponents of a Supreme Court ruling that turbocharged President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a massive win on Friday, limiting judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions blocking the president’s policies.

“You know, if they disagree, I’m sorry, fill out a hurt feelings report. Buy a comfort rock,” Kennedy told Fox News.

US Senator John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana, speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber ahead of a vote on a foreign aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2024. The US Senate is due to vote on the final foreign aid package of $95 billion in total military assistance to US allies, including money for Israel and Taiwan alongside the $61 billion earmarked for Ukraine -- is expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk for his approval by the end of the week. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Senator John Kennedy said that opponents of the recent Supreme Court ruling could buy themselves a "comfort rock." MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The ruling was passed by six judges to three, with liberal Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson in particular penning an impassioned dissenting opinion against the decision.

Describing it as “destructive,” “perverse,” and “wrong,” Jackson wrote the majority of her fellow justices had hastened “the downfall of our government institutions, adding, “A Martian arriving here from another planet would see these circumstances and surely wonder: ‘what good is the Constitution, then?’”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest court, was unhappy about the ruling.
Kennedy took aim at Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who issued an impassioned dissenting opinion to the ruling. Pool/Getty Images

Kennedy, meanwhile, revelled in Jackson’s criticism during his Friday appearance on Fox, telling the network “good riddance” to the injunctions, and that he was “proud” of the Supreme Court for having struck them down.

“It’s a very extensive ruling. You can tell it from Justice Jackson’s dissent,” the Kennedy said. “She’s mad as a bag of cats, and that’s probably a good thing for the American people.”

