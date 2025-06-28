MAGA Sen Tells SCOTUS Ruling Haters to ‘Buy Comfort Rock’

MAGA Sen. John Kennedy viciously taunted opponents of a Supreme Court ruling that turbocharged President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a massive win on Friday, limiting judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions blocking the president’s policies.

“You know, if they disagree, I’m sorry, fill out a hurt feelings report. Buy a comfort rock,” Kennedy told Fox News.

Senator John Kennedy said that opponents of the recent Supreme Court ruling could buy themselves a "comfort rock." MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The ruling was passed by six judges to three, with liberal Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson in particular penning an impassioned dissenting opinion against the decision.

Describing it as “destructive,” “perverse,” and “wrong,” Jackson wrote the majority of her fellow justices had hastened “the downfall of our government institutions, adding, “A Martian arriving here from another planet would see these circumstances and surely wonder: ‘what good is the Constitution, then?’”

Kennedy took aim at Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who issued an impassioned dissenting opinion to the ruling. Pool/Getty Images

Kennedy, meanwhile, revelled in Jackson’s criticism during his Friday appearance on Fox, telling the network “good riddance” to the injunctions, and that he was “proud” of the Supreme Court for having struck them down.