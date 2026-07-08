MAGA Senator Called Out for ‘Sickening’ Chinese Restaurant Ad

MAGA Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s new ad showing her making a mess in a Chinese restaurant has been met with pushback.

Blackburn, 73, who is running for governor in Tennessee, released a new ad criticizing Chinese companies and asserting that she will ban them from acquiring land in the state should she be elected governor.

“How hard am I gonna crack down on China? Well, here’s a clue,” Blackburn says in the ad.

Blackburn says she is cracking down on China. Marsha Blackburn for Governor

She then begins smashing fortune cookies on the table, resulting in a giant mess.

“It doesn’t take a fortune cookie to figure it out,” Blackburn continues. “Here in Tennessee, we’re going to stop communist China and protect Tennessee land.”

It doesn’t take a fortune cookie to figure it out…



As your governor, I’ll continue to work with President Trump to STOP Communist China and PROTECT Tennessee land. pic.twitter.com/XHAJb3OOu1 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 8, 2026

The strange ad is being met with pushback.

Matt Anderson, the editor-at-large of Bless This Mess, a Nashville-based site, asserted that the visual of Blackburn smashing fortune cookies was a “crazy choice.”

“This message surely lands but eating like a toddler in a restaurant was a crazy choice,” Anderson wrote.

“So sickening!” Democratic commentator Bill Graham wrote.

Blackburn is the frontrunner to succeed Bill Lee as governor of Tennessee. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

“lady, you’re making an absolute mess in the restaurant,” one user said.

“This is a pretty dumb commercial. You bought all of those fortune cookies from somewhere in China,” another said.

“What is wrong with you? This is unhinged,” another added.

The Daily Beast contacted Blackburn’s campaign for comment.

Blackburn is a longtime defender of the president. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Blackburn, a two-term Senator, is the frontrunner in the GOP primary race to become the state’s next governor as Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, is term-limited.

Still, she has refused to even debate her Republican opponents and has not been giving media interviews to promote her campaign. Given the state’s strong Republican lean, whoever wins the primary is likely to become governor.