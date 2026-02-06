MAGA Senator Loses It After Grammy Nominee Attends Grammy Awards

A MAGA senator is calling for an investigation into Supreme Court Justice and Grammy nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson over her attendance at the Grammy Awards.

Jackson, one of the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court, rubbed elbows with pop stars at Sunday’s award ceremony in Los Angeles, where she was nominated for narrating the audiobook version of her memoir, Lovely One.

But Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn was apparently not a fan of Jackson’s red-carpet moment.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and rapper Queen Latifah pose for photos at Sunday's Grammys. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blackburn, 73, penned a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday, demanding that he launch a probe into President Joe Biden appointee, Jackson, 55.

The Tennessee senator claimed that Jackson’s impartiality may have been compromised by her presence at the award show, where several celebrities spoke out against ICE from the red carpet and while accepting their awards.

She argued in her letter that “there are serious questions regarding Justice Jackson’s participation in such a brazenly political, anti-law enforcement event and her ability to remain an impartial member of the Supreme Court.”

Blackburn urged Roberts to investigate whether Jackson broke the Supreme Court’s code of conduct. Senator Marsha Blackburn

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, conceded that it’s not unusual for justices to attend public events, but asserted, “very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric.”

The MAGA senator proceeded to recount in horror how artists protested ICE at the ceremony, from wearing “ICE OUT” lapel pins to Song of the Year-winner Billie Eilish saying, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

She also noted that Album of the Year‑winner Bad Bunny’s declaration, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ‘ICE out,’” was “received with thunderous applause by the crowd.”

“Following Justice Jackson’s participation in such a partisan and inflammatory event, an investigation into her ability to remain impartial with respect to immigration matters that come before the Court is urgently needed,” Blackburn told President George W. Bush appointee Roberts, 71.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case over whether President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship is constitutional.

Blackburn urged Roberts to investigate whether Jackson broke the Supreme Court’s code of conduct, which the court adopted in 2023 following scrutiny of undisclosed gifts and travel by conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The MAGA senator recounted in horror how artists protested ICE at the ceremony. Senator Marsha Blackburn

Jackson returned to D.C. empty-handed—losing to the Dalai Lama’s audiobook of Meditations—but she received a shoutout from host Trevor Noah.

“With her being here, you know what that means. For the first time ever, if you lose a Grammy, you can appeal directly to the Supreme Court,” quipped Noah, 41, whose audiobook was nominated too.