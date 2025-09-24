MAGA Senator Pushes Trump to Seek Illegal Third Term: ‘I Hope This Never Ends’

Sen. Lindsey Graham openly floated the prospect of Donald Trump serving an unconstitutional third term as president, telling Fox News: “Trump 2028. I hope this never ends.”

Interviewed by Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, the Senate Budget Committee chairman lavished praise on the president’s performance earlier in the day at the United Nations, where Trump scolded European nations for buying Russian energy.

“He told the UN: ‘You’re more the problem than the solution,’” the veteran South Carolina Republican said, before repeating Trump’s largely fictitious claim to have settled multiple conflicts worldwide. “These seven wars that he ended, if it weren’t for Donald Trump, they’d all be going on. Rwanda and Congo has been going on for 37 years. It really does matter who’s in the White House. This guy is a cross between P.T. Barnum and Ronald Reagan. He’s got, and he’s in, everybody’s head.

“God bless you, President Trump, for standing up in the UN and telling the world the way it is. We don’t have to live this way.”

Graham with a "Trump 2028" cap during an event at the Kennedy Center. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hannity had prompted Graham by noting Trump’s approach to Russia. “Trump is selling the weapons and he’s basically saying, ‘Maybe Putin is a paper tiger. He should have won that war in seven days, it didn’t happen,’” Hannity said. Graham replied: “When he asks what should you do if a Russian jet flies into your country, shoot it down. He’s tried to go out of his way to get Putin to the table. We don’t want to humiliate Russia, we just want to end the war.”

Graham closed by repeating: “I hope he runs again!”

The South Carolina Republican has been floating the idea for months. In March, after Trump’s address to Congress, he posted: “My take on President @realDonaldTrump’s address tonight: Inspiring, funny, compelling and the Democrats’ worst nightmare. Trump 2028!” He later told reporters it was “a joke.”

Trump himself has mused about running for a third term. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

He tried again in August, mangling a gag on social media ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors: “Look forward to hearing from 48—whoops 47—about who will be this year’s Trump/Kennedy Center honorees.” Trump, the 45th president, returned to office in 2025 as the 47th.