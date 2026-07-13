MAGA Senator Makes Bombshell Claim About McConnell Photo

Republican Senator Ron Johnson claimed that Mitch McConnell’s “proof of life” photo is not a current one.

Appearing on Real America’s Voice on Monday, the Wisconsin senator said he heard from a source that his 84-year-old GOP colleague used an “older photo” to update the public on his condition following his hospitalization last month.

REUTERS/Mitch McConnell

“I just heard from some, some other source that was an older photo, so I really don’t know,” Johnson told host Eric Bolling after being asked whether he believes McConnell shared the photo and statement himself on Sunday.

“I haven’t talked to Mitch, um, I sincerely wish his family well. I hope he can recover,” he continued. “Listen—it’s sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is.”

McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife. Mitch McConnell

The 71-year-old senator said that he has served with McConnell for 16 years, and though they “disagree on a host of things,” he knows that his Kentucky colleague “loves his country” and “loves the Senate.”