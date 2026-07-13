MAGA Senator Makes Bombshell Claim About McConnell Photo

Republican Senator Ron Johnson claimed that Mitch McConnell’s “proof of life” photo is not a current one.
Appearing on Real America’s Voice on Monday, the Wisconsin senator said he heard from a source that his 84-year-old GOP colleague used an “older photo” to update the public on his condition following his hospitalization last month.
“I just heard from some, some other source that was an older photo, so I really don’t know,” Johnson told host Eric Bolling after being asked whether he believes McConnell shared the photo and statement himself on Sunday.
“I haven’t talked to Mitch, um, I sincerely wish his family well. I hope he can recover,” he continued. “Listen—it’s sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is.”
The 71-year-old senator said that he has served with McConnell for 16 years, and though they “disagree on a host of things,” he knows that his Kentucky colleague “loves his country” and “loves the Senate.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.