Politics

MAGA Senator Makes Bombshell Claim About McConnell Photo

‘IT’S SAD’

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson made a surprising allegation about Mitch McConnell’s photo update.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Republican Senator Ron Johnson claimed that Mitch McConnell’s “proof of life” photo is not a current one.

Appearing on Real America’s Voice on Monday, the Wisconsin senator said he heard from a source that his 84-year-old GOP colleague used an “older photo” to update the public on his condition following his hospitalization last month.

ron johnson mitch mcconnell
REUTERS/Mitch McConnell

“I just heard from some, some other source that was an older photo, so I really don’t know,” Johnson told host Eric Bolling after being asked whether he believes McConnell shared the photo and statement himself on Sunday.

“I haven’t talked to Mitch, um, I sincerely wish his family well. I hope he can recover,” he continued. “Listen—it’s sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is.”

Mitch McConnell Elaine Chao
McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife. Mitch McConnell

The 71-year-old senator said that he has served with McConnell for 16 years, and though they “disagree on a host of things,” he knows that his Kentucky colleague “loves his country” and “loves the Senate.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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