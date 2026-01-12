MAGA Senator Shockingly Advises Trump to ‘Kill’ World Leader

MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested that President Donald Trump should just “kill” Iran’s supreme leader as the Islamic Republic continues to be gripped by nationwide protests.

The South Carolina senator pitched his plan to assassinate Ali Khamenei, the head of the country’s clerical regime, during an interview on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people,” Graham, 70, said. “You gotta end this.”

Graham called Khamenei the “modern-day Hitler” and a “religious Nazi,” and claimed that the Iranian people want to see the autocrat’s fall.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been the Supreme Leader of Iran since 1989 and is facing nationwide protests against his regime. Atte Kenare/Getty Images

Flashing a black “Make Iran Great Again” hat that he’d shown off to Trump earlier in the week, Graham told Fox host Maria Bartiromo that whatever action Trump takes “needs to embolden the protesters and scare the hell out of the regime.”

He argued that “if the Ayatollah hangs on” during the latest protests, it would amount to a “giant Obama-step backward.”

“I have faith in you, Mr. President, you are the Ronald Reagan-plus of our time,” he said. “Stand with the people, Mr. President. Let them know you’re going to kill their oppressors.”

I am so proud of @POTUS and @SecRubio for being in the corner of the people of Iran and their protests against oppression.



The Make Iran Great Again hat that I showcased with President Trump has clearly become – in his own words now – a symbol of support for the protestors.… pic.twitter.com/StCza1oAem — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2026

Trump, 79, who ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, told reporters on Sunday that the U.S. military is looking at “strong options” in response to the regime’s crackdown on the growing protests.

More than 500 people have been killed in the unrest, U.S.-based rights group HRANA said Sunday, according to Reuters, and more than 10,600 people have been arrested.

“There seemed to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” Trump said. “But we’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it.”

He added that he would make a “determination” and revealed that a meeting is being set up with Iranian leaders who h want to negotiate with the U.S.