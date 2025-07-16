Politics

MAGA Senator Tries to Reverse Trump Cuts He Just Voted For

POLITICALLY SUICIDAL?

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley voted “yes” in the U.S. Senate on July 1, supporting the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” that decimated Medicaid.

Leigh Kimmins
Josh Hawley
Francis Chung/POLITICO/Francis Chung/Politico/AP

A Republican Senator who called Medicaid cuts “both morally wrong and politically suicidal” before voting to drastically shrink the program is now trying to repeal the whopping budget reductions.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was openly critical of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” because of provisions that proposed cuts of about $1 trillion to the program, which millions of low-income Americans rely on for affordable healthcare.

Despite this, the 45-year-old voted “yes” in the U.S. Senate on July 1, supporting the 51–50 passage of the legislative package that puts Medicaid on life support.

At the time, Hawley had pledged to work towards lessening the impact of the cuts after the bill passed. He’s now doing that by introducing new legislation “to prevent future Medicaid cuts.”

As well as securing funding for rural hospitals in Missouri, the legislation, which was introduced on Tuesday, seeks to reverse “future changes to Medicaid hospital funding.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks with reporters while arriving for a meeting with Senate Republicans in the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans overnight released a new version of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," as they approach U.S. President Donald Trump's July 4 deadline. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Hawley (R-MO) speaks with reporters at the Senate after Republicans released a new version of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," in June. Al Drago/Getty Images

“President Trump has always said we have to protect Medicaid for working people. Now is the time to prevent any future cuts to Medicaid from going into effect,” Senator Hawley said, according to a press release.

“We should also increase our support for rural hospitals around the country. Under the recent reconciliation bill, Missouri will see an extra $1 billion for hospitals over the next four years. I want to see Medicaid reductions stopped and rural hospitals fully funded permanently.”

Hawley’s bill would get rid of rules that stop states from using taxes on health care providers to bring in more federal Medicaid money.

It would also remove a limit on how much control states have over setting payment rules for providers through private Medicaid plans.

Additionally, the Senator’s bill would double a $50 billion fund for rural hospitals by adding another $50 billion and extend the program from five years to ten. However, experts argue that this figure is not enough to allay the damage done by the “Big Beautiful Bill,” according to The Hill.

Hawley backed Trump’s bill after securing the inclusion of three Missouri-specific provisions, including funding for the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to aid individuals in St. Louis affected by radioactive waste.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Republican lawmakers, signs the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act into law during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. After weeks of negotiations with Republican holdouts Congress passed the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, President Trump’s signature tax and spending bill. The bill makes permanent President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, increase spending on defense and immigration enforcement and temporarily cut taxes on tips, while cutting funding for Medicaid, food assistance and other social safety net programs. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Trump, joined by Republican lawmakers, signs the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act" into law on July 4. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

In the lead up to the July 1 vote on the bill, Hawley risked the president’s ire by trying to rally fellow Republicans into voting it down. He even wrote a guest essay for the New York Times titled “Don’t Cut Medicaid.”

“Republicans need to open their eyes: Our voters support social insurance programs. More than that, our voters depend on those programs,” he wrote.

