MAGA Shares AI-Generated Fed Chair Resignation Letter on X
MAGA influencers and politicians have been caught sharing an AI-generated letter of resignation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on social media. Republican Sen. Mike Lee appeared to share the fake resignation letter, which was dated July 22, 2025, in a now deleted X post Tuesday, with the caption “Powell’s out!” The Daily Beast reached out to Mike Lee’s team for comment. The fake letter read, “After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective at the close of business today, July 22, 2025.” Many X users were quick to point out that the gibberish seal at the bottom of the letter was a dead giveaway that it was AI. Yet, the letter still made the rounds before it was called out as fake. Conservative influencer Benny Johnson shared the letter with his 3.7 million X followers Tuesday before taking it down. “The Jerome Powell letter is fake. Please don’t share it. Sorry. Bad look. I still want Jerome Powell to resign really bad,” he wrote afterwards. Disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos also posted the letter on X, later deleting it and writing “Sorry folks I put up a Powell resignation letter and took it down after it was deemed fake,” adding that the real “letter is expected any day now.”