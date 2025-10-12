MAGA Sharpens Knives for ABC Host After He Cuts Off Vance

MAGAworld is out for George Stephanopoulos yet again after the ABC host challenged Vice President JD Vance in a testy interview on Sunday.

Conservatives lashed out at Stephanopoulos for cutting off Vance and abruptly cueing in commercials after a tense back-and-forth over border czar Tom Homan, who was reportedly caught on tape by the FBI accepting $50,000 in cash during an undercover operation last year.

During a nearly four-minute sparring session, the host of ABC’s This Week asked five times whether or not Homan kept the money. Vance repeatedly shut down the story as a “ridiculous smear” and argued that “there’s no evidence” the border czar accepted any bribes.

The ABC host sparred with the vice president over Tom Homan. ABC

Vance grew increasingly frustrated and ended the interview by attacking Stephanopoulos, claiming that he was “losing credibility” with viewers for “going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole” instead of asking about the government shutdown. Before discussing Homan, however, Stephanopoulos had also asked Vance about the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the deployment of troops to Illinois.

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything,” Stephanopoulos shot back. “I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024 and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning.”

“No, George, I said…” Vance rebutted right as Stephanopoulos told viewers, “We’ll be right back.”

The exchange didn’t sit well with administration allies and MAGA devotees alike, who aired their grievances against Stephanopoulos on X.

“JD Triggering the libs over at Fake News ABC 🔥🔥🔥” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

JD Triggering the libs over at Fake News ABC 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AYEhWF8A1I — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2025

“Love this from JD. George Stephanopoulos is a Leftist conspiracy theorist,” Kennedy Center chief Richard Grenell said. “And Disney continues to allow the executive producers of This Week to push political gossip and partisan politics.”

“Ouchtown - population: Sloppy G,” White House deputy communications director Kaelan Dorr quipped.

William Martin, Vance’s communications director, took a victory lap on behalf of his boss.

“Vice President DESTROYS leftwing hack George Slopadopoulos who then abruptly ends his interview with the VP🔥” he wrote.

WATCH: Vice President @JDVance DESTROYS leftwing hack George Slopadopoulos who then abruptly ends his interview with the VP🔥



"Here’s why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility…Right now, low income women can't get food because the Democrats… pic.twitter.com/id8QwyL0Mg — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) October 12, 2025

Vance himself finished his train of thought in an X post after the interview.

“Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown? George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan,” he said.

The White House’s rapid response account also posted a clip of the interview with the caption: “VP nukes George Slopidopolous for obsessing over made-up Fake News BS while not asking a single question about the Democrat Shutdown.”

The border czar has denied wrongdoing. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The scandal surrounding Homan erupted after MSNBC reported that he accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover agents posing as businessmen last year, before he became border czar, with the promise of helping them win government contracts under the second Trump administration.

Trump’s Justice Department later shut down a probe into the incident and the White House has stood by its border czar.