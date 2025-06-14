MAGA Sheriff Issues Chilling Warning to Protestors: ‘We Will Kill You’

Florida residents looking to exercise their First Amendment rights on Saturday have been dealt a stunning warning by state law enforcement. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters gathering for the Florida expression of the ‘No Kings’ national rallies have been told they could face the “graveyard” if they get violent.

“If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail. If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told reporters at a news conference.

"If you throw a brick, a fire bomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains, because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not going to play."

Ivey noted that “peaceful protests” are part of American democracy but warned the operative word is “peaceful.” “I believe I can speak for my fellow sheriffs around the rest of the state,” Ivey said.

The comments come on the heels of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ new “zero tolerance” policy toward ICE protests, which engulfed parts of Los Angeles over the past week, prompting the president to send in the National Guard against the wishes of California Governor Gavin Newsom. “You have a right to flee for your safety,” DeSantis told The Rubin Report podcast. “If you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault.”

The sheriff’s words echo the president’s recent threats toward protesters—notably the description of law enforcement canines as “big, beautiful dogs.” Trump himself told reporters last week that if protesters spit on law enforcement, “they get hit very hard.”

The ACLU of Florida has condemned the sheriff’s comments, warning on social media that officers and law enforcement departments “could be on the hook” for millions in damages if they use excessive force against protesters.

Florida sheriffs and police be warned: Your offices and departments could be on the hook for millions of dollars in damages if your deputies and officers use excessive force against protesters.https://t.co/0W10iQI8BD — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) June 13, 2025

“Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s violent and provocative threat to ‘kill’ protesters exercising their First Amendment rights is extremely un-American, and unbecoming for an elected leader sworn to protect the public,” ACLU Florida wrote online.

Protests have taken place across the country this week, with estimates ranging from 14 to 25 cities currently experiencing demonstrations against the actions of ICE as they carry out Trump’s supercharged immigration policies.

Millions are expected to join the roughly 2,000 ‘No Kings’ demonstrations planned nationwide for this weekend, which coincide with Trump’s own birthday-slash-military parade on June 14.