MAGA Sheriff’s Post About Harris Yard Signs Gets Department Booted From Election Duties

The sheriff’s department in Portage County, Ohio has been stripped of its election security duties after its MAGA sheriff said people displaying Kamala Harris signs in their yards should have their addresses recorded so illegal immigrants can be sent to their homes.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, a Donald Trump-supporting Republican seeking re-election, likened migrants to “human locusts” and called Harris a “Flip-Flopping, Laughing Hyena” on his personal and campaign Facebook accounts earlier this month.

“I say ... write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!” wrote Zuchowski, adding the suggestion that migrants in need of housing should be sent to “their New families ... who supported their arrival!”

That led the local elections board in Portage County, in a 3-1 Friday vote, to remove the sheriff’s office from providing security during in-person absentee voting.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office determined last week that Zuchowksi's post didn’t break state election laws, but local citizens expressed their discomfort with having an immigrant-hating MAGA sheriff in charge of protecting the vote.

Over 100 people attended an emergency meeting called by the local NAACP chapter, the Ravenna Record-Courier reported. Frank Hairson, the communications chair of the NAACP chapter said people told him: “They’re afraid to vote. They’re afraid to put signs in their yard.”

“While it is not my responsibility to weigh in on the sheriff’s comments directly, I feel strongly it is in my responsibility to make sure I do what is in my authority to make sure every voter in Portage County feels safe casting their ballot for any candidate they choose,” said Randi Clites, the county board of elections chair and a Democrat, in a statement posted on Facebook. “I believe walking into a voting location where a sheriff deputy can be seen may discourage voters from entering.”

Zuchowski followed up to his own Facebook post last week, saying his comments “may have been a little misinterpreted??”