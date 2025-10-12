MAGA ‘Shook’ by Hillary Clinton and Sydney Sweeney Comparison

Conservatives didn’t quite know how to feel after their Hollywood darling got compared to one of their most hated political figures.

MAGAworld was sharply divided when an X user posted side-by-side images of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and a young Hillary Clinton, after the 2016 Democratic nominee published throwback photos commemorating her 50th anniversary with former President Bill Clinton.

“When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold,” Hillary, 77, wrote. “But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you. Happy anniversary, dear Bill.”

When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold. But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you. Happy anniversary, dear Bill. pic.twitter.com/laJgSZNeH3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 11, 2025

The post was accompanied by four images of the couple from their younger years. Some social media users noted the uncanny resemblance between young Hillary and Sweeney, 28.

“Starting a conversation none of you want to have,” X user Magills wrote, posting side-by-side images of the two women that triggered bizarre discourse about their looks.

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles was part of a small minority that saw the resemblance.

“There is precious little on X that causes me to pause and reflect,” he said. “But I’ll admit it: I’m shook.”

There is precious little on X that causes me to pause and reflect. But I'll admit it: I'm shook. https://t.co/vTZIN7C1wN — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 12, 2025

Fox News contributor Clay Travis echoed the sentiment, writing: “I’ll admit it, I’m shook.”

But most MAGA loyalists found the comparison insulting to Sweeney, who became one of their favorite actresses in the wake of her controversial American Eagle ad that was blasted for eugenicist and white supremacist undertones.

“I’m sure Sydney is thrilled with this comparison and looking forward to aging similarly. 😬” conservative podcasters Chicks on the Right said.

I'm sure Sydney is thrilled with this comparison and looking forward to aging similarly. 😬 https://t.co/WhDdr2am2w — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 12, 2025

Even David Harvilicz, an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, chimed in: “Nah, not even close.”

An X account named LA Loves Trump kept it brief, responding to the comparison with a simple, “UMM NO 😂”