MAGA Social-Media App Gettr Lays Off Entire IT Team Amid Financial Woes
‘HIGH SCHOOL OPERATION’
The hits keep rolling in for the MAGA social media platform Gettr, as the site faces increased competition from the likes of Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-launched Truth Social and far-right platform Gab. The Washington Examiner reported Thursday how Gettr remains in decline after laying off at least 13 staffers this past December, including an entire IT department and two executives. “At least 13 members of GETTR’s online security and infrastructure teams, including the platform’s chief information officer and its chief information security officer, were let go on Dec. 28, 2021, less than three months after they were first hired,” the Examiner reported. Elsewhere, the publication quoted a former employee describing Gettr as a “high school operation.” Founded by former Trump adviser Jason Miller and funded by exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, the platform reportedly now also faces “funding problems.” In a statement to The Daily Beast, Gettr spokesperson Ebony Bowden pushed back on reports of struggles at the company, writing: “We’ve experienced 50 percent growth in 2022. We’re not going anywhere.”