MAGA Star Admits Joe Rogan Is a ‘Problem’ for Trump

MAGA pundit Joe Borelli says an influential podcaster’s reaction to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother by an ICE agent is a big red flag for President Trump.

The former Republican leader for the New York City Council, now a lobbyist and pundit, chimed in on Joe Rogan comparing ICE tactics to those of the “Gestapo” on CNN’s NewsNight on Tuesday.

Host Abby Phillip cited polling that showed 53 percent of Americans calling it unjustified for ICE agent Jonathan Ross to shoot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week.

The issue has largely divided commentators along party lines, with Trump officials vehemently defending Ross and calling Good a “domestic terrorist,” while Democrats have demanded the ICE agent be prosecuted. But Phillip brought up a clip of MAGA podcaster Rogan bucking the trend and criticizing the agent for killing the young mother.

Joe Borelli on NewsNight. NewsNight with Abby Phillip / CNN

“It‘s also very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face. When people say it‘s justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away,” Rogan said on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, earlier Tuesday.

Borelli said Rogan breaking with Trump on the issue is a “problem” for the president because the podcaster is a “good barometer” of where Americans stand. Borelli, who had earlier defended the ICE agent’s actions, said: “I think Joe Rogan‘s factually wrong about his assessment.

“But I am a big Joe Rogan fan, and I listen all the time, and he is really emblematic of one of the most successful things Trump did in the campaign. It was to engage podcasters and win a lot of people who listen to that type of forum.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

“I have a conversation in my head with Joe Rogan for hours every week. I‘m a big fan. I talk to him. So when I hear him challenging something that I believe you know, my gut reaction to something, I actually listen to him. So I do think this is a problem for Trump because I think he is a very good barometer of where people stand. Again, this instance, he might be factually wrong on, I think he is, but he is a good barometer of where a lot of Trump supporters are.”