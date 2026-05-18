MAGA Star Candidate Has Wild Meltdown After Being Mocked

Reality TV star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt lost it on a journalist who mocked his vow to leave the city if he loses the election.

Pratt, best known as the star of The Hills, is running a Donald Trump-esque campaign to replace Mayor Karen Bass, complete with unhinged AI-generated campaign ads and attack lines focusing on the Democrat’s response to the devastating Palisades Fire last year.

In an interview on The Adam Carolla Show, Pratt said he would be “done with trying to live in L.A.” if Bass gets re-elected or Democratic candidate Nithya Raman wins the Nov. 3 election.

While sharing a Deadline article detailing the comments, Marlow Stern, chief correspondent at Variety and a former senior editor at the Daily Beast, pointed out that Pratt currently “lives in Santa Barbara,” which is about 90 miles north of L.A.

Spencer Pratt has made the deadly January 2025 Palisades Fire and the mayor’s response a key part of his mayoral campaign. Daniel Cole/Reuters

In response, Pratt, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire, had a full meltdown at Stern while also ranting about the state of the media and politics.

“My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42-year-old man with two kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything,” Pratt posted on X.

“God help you if you try to make things right for your community… If you lose your entire town, ‘journalists’ mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned-out lot. Who raised you, dude?”

This is not the first time the issue of Pratt’s home life has come up during his campaign for L.A. mayor.

In a campaign video released last week, Pratt stood front of a silver Airstream on his burned-out property and attacked Bass and Raman for living in mansions. “This is where I live,” he claimed.

Spencer Pratt emerging from a trailer in an ad campaign. Spencer Pratt For Mayor

Shortly after, TMZ reported that Pratt has actually been living at Hotel Bel-Air, where rooms can cost up to $2,000 a night, for the past month. Pratt’s wife, fellow Hills alum Heidi Montag, is living in Santa Barbara with their two children.

Pratt tried to defend the misleading campaign ad by telling TMZ, “I have never told anyone I lived there,” despite his words in the video suggesting otherwise.

“The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara right now is temporary housing. This is semantics,” he added.

An Emerson College Poll released last week showed Mayor Karen Bass with 30 percent support and Spencer Pratt with 22 percent. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Museum of Tolerance

Pratt’s biggest influence may have inspired his campaign tactics. According to Rob Shuter’s Naughty but Nice Substack, Pratt “studies Trump,” including watching the president’s rally speeches and old episodes of The Apprentice for inspiration.