MAGA Star With Deodorant Brand Roasted for Sweaty Trump Appearance

Trumpy YouTuber Jake Paul has been brutally mocked for his sweaty pits.

The influencer and boxer, who launched the W deodorant and antiperspirant in 2024, appeared on stage with Donald Trump in Kentucky on Wednesday, where he sucked up to the president with large, damp patches under his armpits visible on his tan suit.

Trump was in Hebron, near Cincinnati, where he used his hour-plus speech to brag about his war with Iran, talk up his economic policies, and endorse Paul for office. The influencer is not running for office at the time of writing but did receive a barrage of abuse for his sweaty appearance.

Trump loomed behind Paul as he spoke. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Jake Paul gets on stage at the Trump rally and has the nastiest pit stains I’ve ever seen,” media monitor and journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X, along with a clip of Paul’s brief address.

Menswear journalist Derek Guy said, “tough look for a man with a line of antiperspirant deodorant.”

Paul, 29, launched the men’s personal care brand W, sold exclusively at Walmart, in 2024.

“Jake Paul has massive sweat stains as he gets called on stage with Trump in Kentucky,” political commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote.

Derek Guy/X

“Honest question. How the hell do you sweat this much through a suit jacket and shirt. I assume you were nervous having to support Epstein’s ‘best friend,’ @jakepaul.”

Trump has been named in the Epstein files thousands of times and is known to have been close friends with the disgraced financier until the mid-2000s, although he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Democrat youth influencer Harry Sisson got in on the action too, saying, “Jake Paul’s brain damage has gotten severely worse since getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua. He must not realize that Trump is antithetical to any religion he follows.”

Paul, who has 21 million YouTube subscribers, had large, damp patches visible during his speech. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

British boxer Joshua beat Paul in a sixth-round knockout in December.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage,” Paul, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, said on stage, with the president hovering over his right shoulder. “You know, we never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. And I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.

“There’s a lot of young kids in here. The future of America. I grew up just a few hours away from here and my dad taught me to fight and all of our voices matter in America. And I’m never afraid to speak the truth. And I know you guys aren’t. We are here representing the United States and it’s just a blessing.”

The rally was held at a packaging facility operated by Verst Logistics.

Paul was welcomed onto the stage by Trump, who also thirsted over the influencer’s fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Thank you. Mr. Trump, we need more factories like this thriving all over the country,” Paul continued, “And I know he’s gonna be the one to bring that here to us. I know God is with us.

“I know he wants us on the right side of history. And everyone here has to do their part and God’s got us. Trump’s got us. God bless. Love you, Kentucky.”

As Paul left the stage, Trump took back the mic to give the content creator-turned-boxer his endorsement.

“Now, he’s a great guy,” he said. “He’s a courageous guy and a talented guy. He’s a hell of a fighter too, by the way. And I just wanna say, I predict, I’m gonna make a prediction that you will be in the not too distant future running for political office. OK? And you have my complete and total endorsement.”

Paul filmed an interview with the president and learned his dance moves. Jake Paul/X

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump, 79, thirsted over Paul’s fiancée, Dutch Olympic gold medal speed skater Jutta Leerdam, 27.

“He is courageous. He’s an incredible guy,” Trump said, in his preamble before welcoming him on stage. “He’s got a brand new, beautiful fiancée, and you’re not allowed to use the word beautiful when describing a woman anymore. It’s the end of your political career, but I’ll say it anyway. What the hell? She’s beautiful. She just won the Olympic gold medal.”

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam got engaged in March 2025, and he was filmed crying in the stands as she won the gold medal in Milan this February. Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam set an Olympic record in the women’s 1000-meter speed skate at at the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February.

“Where’s, where is she? Where’s Jutta?” Trump said. “Gold medalist. Boy, I tell you, she’s strong. That means she’s strong. You better be careful. She’s a beautiful person and she’s a big, strong athlete. I watched her win that gold and they have an expression. If that were a fight, they’d stop it, right? She’s great. But Jake Paul is a great guy.”

The Daily Beast has contacted W Labs for comment.

Trump’s appearance in Kentucky, and endorsements of both Paul and Ed Gallrein, come amid his ongoing feud with GOP Rep. Thomas Massie. Gallrein is challenging Massie in the primary for the state’s 4th Congressional District seat.

Massie has become one of the president’s biggest bugbears and political rivals, pushing relentlessly for the full release of the Epstein files.