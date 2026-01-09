MAGA Star’s Bodyguard Busted by Feds With Alleged Fentanyl Stockpile

A bodyguard of top MAGA figurehead Vivek Ramaswamy has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after investigators say they found fentanyl and methamphetamine stashed in his home. Justin Salsburey, 43, and his 38-year-old wife Ruthann are accused of having hundreds of boxes of “bulk narcotics” sent to their home, according to court documents cited by WOSU. Salsburey worked for ARK Protection, which provided security for Ramaswamy, a Trump ally who ran for president in 2024 and is now a GOP candidate for Ohio governor. Connie Luck, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s gubernatorial campaign, said Ramaswamy’s family was “alarmed” by the news, adding that Salsburey had passed multiple background checks and never failed a drug test. “Upon being informed of this matter in recent days, the outside security firm immediately removed the individual from the security detail,” Luck said. Prosecutors say the couple received 261 suspected drug parcels, which included 119 counterfeit OxyContin pills that tested positive for fentanyl and more than 4,000 grams of methamphetamine. The husband and wife have been charged in Ohio with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possess with intent to distribute a detectable amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.