MAGA Stars Turn Against Each Other in Heated On-Air Clash

Two MAGA stars got into a brutal spat on live TV that turned personal real fast.

Former Disney actress and Trump White House staffer Caroline Sunshine faced off against veteran Trump cheerleader Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight With Abby Phillip, in a clash over the administration’s conflict with Iran.

Jennings, a conservative strategist who has consistently defended Trump’s Iran policy, argued the two countries had effectively been adversaries since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Sunshine, despite her deep MAGA credentials, pushed back hard.

Things got personal, fast. NewsNight with Abby Phillip / CNN

“I’m sorry. The first time I’ve ever heard about the 47-year Iran war was this year,” she said during the Thursday evening bust-up. “Like, we don’t teach about the 47-year war with Iran.”

Jennings went straight for the jugular. “I’m sorry you don’t read much,” he laughed. “Did you just start following the news this year?”

Sunshine, ignoring his sarcastic barbs, held her ground. “It’s insulting to actual conflicts we’ve been involved in.”

As she tried to speak, Jennings kept cutting in. “It’s insulting to intelligence that you have no idea what the Iranians have done to us for 47 years,” he said, claiming Iran had “killed thousands of Americans,” “maimed American soldiers,” and “attacked American allies.”

Donald Trump said he does not want to negotiate with Iran anymore on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. FILIP SINGER/Flip Singer/Pool via REUTERS

Sunshine demanded to know “why our soldiers have been over there”—a question Jennings sidestepped, pivoting instead to claims about Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “It is their intention to build a nuclear weapon and use it on us, and use it on Israel, and use it on the West. That is their intention, and they state it every day.”

Sunshine wasn’t satisfied and sharpened her challenge. “But OK, so like if we’re gonna keep going with this, what number of American troops are we willing to commit to keep going, and like what’s your number? Like, how many U.S. troops are you willing to expend to achieve your objectives, and what amount of money? ‘Cause like we’re not having that conversation.”

Jennings said he was willing to commit “a fair amount” to take on “the worst regime in the world.”

The suggestion that the U.S. and Iran have been “at war” for 47 years is widely deployed by MAGA figures to justify Trump’s military action—which was not authorized by Congress and does not enjoy broad public support.