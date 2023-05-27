CHEAT SHEET
MAGA Supporters Scammed With Worthless Trump Bucks: Report
Internet scammers are reportedly pushing “Trump Bucks” online which display pictures of the former president and promise MAGA supporters big profits. John Amann told NBC News he bought $2,200 worth of Trump Bucks only to discover they are worthless when he tried to cash them in. He is now warning other Trump supporters not to fall for the scam. NBC identified Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots as the companies behind Trump Bucks and found at least a dozen people like Amann who invested thousands of dollars after watching the misleading pitches on Telegram that suggested Trump was endorsing the products.