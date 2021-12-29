MAGA Sycophant Calls for Staging an ‘Intervention' Over Trump’s Vax Support
'TOTAL DELUSION!'
Ardently pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allyn Root wants to stage an “intervention” with Donald Trump over the ex-president’s support for the COVID-19 vaccine. “He needs an intervention from a friend,” Root explained this week on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars program, adding that Trump is “in total delusion.” Root continued: “He’s been right on everything except this issue. He’s so horribly wrong on this issue, and the best way to put it, ironically, is that he’s dead wrong, because people are dying!” Root continued. “When everyone I know dies, you are getting the blame, President Trump!” This is not the first time a TrumpWorld ally has melted down over his recent praise for the COVID-19 vaccine, as both Jones and Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander turned on the ex-president over the vaccinations. The drama hit close to home late last week, as anti-vax protesters showed up at Trump’s New York hotel and called him a “fraud.”