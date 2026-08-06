MAGA Rep Flamed for Telling Struggling Americans to ‘Eat Ramen’

A MAGA representative drew outrage from his own peers over his take on burritogate.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, 42, joined the bizarre feud involving Vice President JD Vance and conservative stalwart Marc Thiessen over the cost of burritos, triggering even his fellow MAGA Republicans.

“Just hearing about this dumb $20 burrito debate so just thought I’d make the losers on social media angry before going to bed,” Crenshaw wrote in an X post on Wednesday, referring to the heated affordability debate in MAGAworld.

Dan Crenshaw on X

“Stop whining, get a job, eat Ramen like the rest of us did in college, on a budget with 4 roommates. The market doesn’t care what you think something ‘should’ cost,” he argued. “Only communists care (they set prices remember? Then everyone starves, remember?) Are you a communist? Or are you an American adult male capable of handling his own s--t?”

The saga started when right-wing commentator Matt Walsh pointed out that grocery prices have become “insane” and urged leaders to make the cost of living crisis their top priority instead of “stupid foreign wars.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet chimed in to offer anecdotal evidence on college students’ views on affordability.

Andrew Kolvet on X

“‘A burrito shouldn’t cost $20,’” Kolvet quoted one college student as telling him. “Yeah, a lot of this is a hangover from Covid and Biden-era inflation, but the lived experience is the same: It just feels like basic things cost too much.”

But that take appeared to trigger Thiessen, who responded, “Cry me a river. The burritos in the college cafeteria are included in your meal plan.”

The chronically online vice president then decided to jump in with an unprovoked attack on Thiessen’s weight.

“I’m surprised to hear Mark say this,” Vance wrote, misspelling Thiessen’s first name. “If you’ve ever met him in person, it’s quite obvious the man has never missed a burrito.”

@JDVance/X

Crenshaw appeared to take Thiessen’s side of the tense debate, but no one was having it.

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser and MAGA firebrand, reposted Crenshaw’s take with a message to his fellow conservatives.

“Republicans: It would be wise not to take messaging advice from Dan Crenshaw. His own ‘messaging’ just got him beaten by double digits in a Republican primary in a deep-red Texas seat. He is politically incompetent and inept,” he wrote.

Alex Bruesewitz on X

MAGA pundit Ryan James Girdusky similarly mocked Crenshaw for losing in the Republican primary in Texas’ second Congressional district.

“Can’t understand why you lost your re-election,” he wrote.

Eduardo Neret, a conservative commentator who used to work for Tucker Carlson, also weighed in.

“When it’s regular Americans concerned with grocery prices, they say ‘stop whining,’” he said. “When it’s their donors complaining about labor costs, they help manipulate the market with mass immigration to keep costs down.”