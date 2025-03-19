Trumpland

MAGA Thirsts for a Dolled-Up Elon Musk on Fox News

DRESSED FOR THE OCASSION

The world’s richest man donned an Air Force Academy jacket for a sit-down with Sean Hannity.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo