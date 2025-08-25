MAGA Thirsts Over ICE’s ‘Agent Dumptruck’ in Arrest Post

An anonymous ICE agent who was photographed while making an arrest has got thirsty MAGA X users in a spin.

On Sunday, ICE San Diego’s X account, which regularly names, shames, and photographs people they have arrested, posted a photo of Diego Hernandez.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents claimed the 42-year-old was an illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for DUI and repeated illegal re-entry into the U.S. “He chose to break our laws again and again,” the post stated. “He will remain in ICE custody pending removal-because public safety comes first.”

An ICE San Diego arrest image went viral after MAGA social media users commented on the agent in the photograph. ICE San Diego X

But it wasn’t Hernandez, his foot out of his shoe, or even his ironic South Park T-shirt, featuring Cartman saying “Whatever! I do what I want!” that got mega MAGA attention.

Rather it was the female officer, who had her back to the camera like most of the ICE agents in the account’s photos, that helped the post rack up nearly 30 million views and almost 12,000 replies.

One X user posted, “Yooo what’s the number for Agent Dumptruck?”

Another wrote, “I am also an illegal alien who commits crimes.” One user noted, “That ICE agent’s got more cake than Hostess.”

One account labeled the picture a “Federal A--et,” while another asked, “If I renounce my citizenship, does that mean they will send her… to my house? Asking for a friend.”

As well as an array of memes, some posts mentioned Hernandez’s diminutive frame. “Did he walk right through our border wall?” asked one user.

However, one stated the people behind the ICE account may have known exactly what they were doing, claiming, “Posting thirst traps to cover up the deportation numbers is a new low for the GOP.”

The post has now been picked up by an array of Facebook accounts, including conservative comedians The Hodgetwins, who have more than 6.5 million followers.

Earlier this month, South Park used an entire episode to tear ICE officers apart, and the Department of Homeland Security even shared the parody version of themselves on social media.