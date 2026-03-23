MAGA Tries to Convince America That Trump Looks Like Music Legend

MAGA’s most faithful are trying their hardest to imply that their geriatric king resembles the “King of Rock and Roll.”

As President Donald Trump, 79, visited the Graceland mansion in Memphis, once owned by the late rock legend Elvis Presley, on Monday, several prominent MAGA accounts on social media drew comparisons between the president and the performer.

Trump himself once made the comparison in 2024, posting a side-by-side photo on social media of himself and the King. “For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” the president wrote. “Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

The Trump War Room X account resurfaced Trump’s post, sharing a screenshot of it with the caption: “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS VISITING GRACELAND TODAY”

Trump posted a random comparison image of himself and Elvis on his social media two years ago. Trump War Room/X

Bobby Levy, a White House strategist in the second Trump administration, also shared a famous drawing by another rock legend, guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

“Fun fact: After seeing Elvis Presley play, Jimi Hendrix (aged 14) drew this rendition of him,” Levy wrote. “The resemblance to someone else is STRIKING!”

Levy's current role on LinkedIn is labeled as the "Deputy White House War Room Director." Bobby Levy/X

The drawing was indeed made by a young Hendrix, according to Snopes. However, Trump would have been 11 years old when the drawing was made in 1957, while Elvis was 22 and a few years into his career.

Bo Loudon, a 19-year-old MAGA influencer who buddy of Barron Trump, also chimed in on social media.

“BREAKING: People CAN’T STOP NOTICING how similar a young President Trump looks like Elvis Presley as Trump tours Graceland,” Loudon said, citing no one and including a clip of Trump’s Monday visit to the museum.

The 19-year-old MAGA influencer included a call to follow his own account on his own post. Bo Loudon/X

During his visit, the president said he was a “big fan of Elvis.”

“His life was complicated, but he was terrific,” Trump said of the artist.

Minutes later, the president was shocked to learn that the rocker, who famously sported a jet-black pompadour, was naturally blonde with blue eyes like himself.

“Really? I didn’t know that,” Trump said. “Wow!”

California Governor and Trump troll Gavin Newsom jumped on the opportunity to ridicule the president’s sense of priorities.

“Trump remains laser focused on his war with Iran, your gas prices, and TSA lines!” the Democratic governor said in response to Trump War Room’s post on X.

Newsom called out how Trump's actions have created airport chaos, higher gas prices, and endangerment of U.S. troops. Gov. Gavin Newsom/X

While Trump visited the museum, U.S. service members continue to fight in the war on Iran he started nearly a month ago on Feb. 28. Since the start of the conflict, 13 American service members have died, and over 200 have been injured or wounded, according to the Pentagon.

Additionally, domestic gas prices have soared since Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz on March 2, with the national average price per gallon reaching $3.95, over a dollar higher than last month’s average of $2.94.