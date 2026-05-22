‘MAGA Trojan Horse’ Sparks Fury in Greenland

Greenlanders are making one thing abundantly clear: they want no American presence on their territory, no matter how it’s framed.

On Thursday, protests broke out in Nuuk, the capital of the semi-autonomous Danish territory, over the opening of a new United States consulate. Among the placards, one message stood out for its bluntness: “Greenlanders know a MAGA Trojan horse when we see one.”

The new consulate marks a significant upgrade from a wooden cabin on the outskirts of Nuuk to a much larger downtown office, spanning roughly 3,200 square feet in a building completed in 2024.

Protesters carried creative signs as they marched to the new American consulate. Tim Barsoe/REUTERS

According to a State Department spokesperson who spoke to Reuters, the move provides additional space for U.S. diplomatic engagement in Greenland, as President Donald Trump, 79, continues to argue that the U.S. should take control of the territory, claiming it is vital to American national security.

“It is thought-provoking that the United States, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, wants to buy Greenland,” protest organizer Aqqalukkuluk Fontain said in a speech outside the consulate, as Greenland police reported that around 500 people gathered to protest, according to local news outlet Sermitsiaq.

As protesters shouted, “No means no,” the consulate appeared largely unfazed, opening its doors to guests and placing a guest book on display for visitors to sign, with photos of Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance hanging above the table.

Around 500 people gathered to protest. Tim Barsoe/REUTERS/Tim Barsoe

“These are interesting times, as we all know,” Consul Susan A. Wilson said in a speech, emphasizing the need for “human-to-human connections,” according to The New York Times.

In January, a poll revealed that 85 percent of the Danish island territory’s residents oppose becoming part of the United States, with only 6 percent in favor.

“Our government already told Donald Trump and his administration that Greenland is not for sale,” Fontain said at the protest.

Still, the diplomatic opening came just a day after Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry—also serving as President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Greenland—wrapped up a visit to the island that was met with pointed demonstrations.

Landry had reportedly been dispatched with a presidential directive to “go over there and make a bunch of friends, as many friends as we can,” according to The Telegraph. On the ground, the charm offensive appeared to fall flat, with his trip instead hardening the very resistance it was supposed to soften.

“As I leave this great island, I am incredibly grateful for the warm welcome and eye-opening conversations,” Landry posted on X on Wednesday as he wrapped up his trip.

Videos circulating online, however, showed Greenlanders reacting far less warmly, including giving Trump’s envoy the middle finger, children refusing MAGA hats, and one boy declining a photo request with a blunt “No.”

Gov. Jeff Landry did not make the “friends” he wanted during his trip to Greenland. Christian Klindt Soelbeck/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Greenland, Denmark, and the United States have been engaged in high-level talks aimed at easing tensions triggered by Trump’s renewed push for the U.S. to acquire the territory.

The discussions have reportedly focused in part on the American military footprint on the island, though no details of any outcome have been made public.

During his trip, Landry met with Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who said there had been “progress” in talks with the Americans but stressed, “The Greenlandic people are not for sale. Greenlandic self-determination is not something that can be negotiated.”