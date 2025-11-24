MAGA Trolls Outed as Foreigners Vanish From X After Brutal Update

Many of the MAGA influencers outed as living in countries like Nigeria and Bangladesh have since vanished from X.

The users, who had over a million followers between them, had their country of origin exposed over the weekend as part of a new X feature that now shows where accounts were created and how their owners downloaded the social platform’s app.

This MAGA page, which had over 50,000 followers, was exposed as being based in Nigeria. It has since been suspended. X

Four prominent accounts unmasked by the feature—DarkMAGA, MagaScope, WilliamAlbrech, and IvankaNews_—now show as being “suspended” for violating “X rules,” though it is unclear which. X’s website says it bars users who pretend to be someone they are not—something all the accounts appear to be guilty of.

“You may not impersonate individuals, groups or organizations to mislead, confuse or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on X,” the social platform’s rules state.

Some of the suspended pages garnered a significant following. X

“IvankaNews_” appears to be the largest pro-Trump account toppled by the feature.

Based in Nigeria, it amassed a million followers by sharing updates about the president’s eldest daughter and spamming the platform with takes on other right-wing issues.

The IvankaNews page even claimed to be a U.S. resident, writing at one point, “I live in Florida. Where are you from?” The page’s owner also suggested that it voted in last year’s election. After Trump‘s so-called Big Beautiful Bill was passed in July, the page wrote, “This is exactly what we voted for. True or false???”

Among the foreign-based accounts exposed but still posting through the maelstrom is @America_First0. It has more than 67,000 followers, has Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as its profile picture, and boasts a bio reading “Make America Great Again.”

The page “@IvankaNews_” suggested that it is a Florida resident, but an update on X revealed that the account’s owner was based in Nigeria. X

The account is based in Bangladesh, but has continued to post about right-wing talking points despite being outed. That includes a post from Monday afternoon that invited engagement about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has recently fallen out with Trump and the MAGA movement.

The page has been slapped with multiple community notes reminding users that the poster is not based in the United States. Others, like the page known as “Trump Army,” which has nearly 600,000 followers and is based in India, have also continued to post despite harsh criticism by right-wingers in the comments.

Do you still support Marjorie Taylor Greene?



Be honest. pic.twitter.com/Usaj1T7xIi — America First (@America_First0) November 24, 2025

However, being bombarded with criticism on each post may be just what the account owners want.

X owner Elon Musk announced last fall that his platform would begin paying creators based on engagement from X Premium users. The math is simple: more engagement, more money by way of a biweekly payout, even if that engagement is not positive.