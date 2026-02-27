MAGA Turnout Guru Aims Low in First Run for Office

A prolific organizer for the MAGA movement has decided to enter the fray himself and run for local politics in Pennsylvania.

Scott Presler, a conservative activist who runs a political action committee dedicated to registering Republican voters, revealed Thursday on a livestream of the Ask Dr. Drew show that he had moved to Pennsylvania in 2024 to vote for President Donald Trump.

This year, he’s running to become a committeeman for the state Republican Committee of Beaver County in Western Pennsylvania, he announced.

Scott Presler organized a "Stop the Steal” protest outside the Pennsylvania Capitol after the 2020 election. Leah Mills/Reuters

“I want to start local,” he said. “I want to do it the right way. I want to help my community, and I want to make sure that we are winning this November in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and defeating Gov. Shapiro.”

Presler has credited his Early Vote Action PAC with Trump’s 2024 win in Pennsylvania, where his organization focused on registering new Republican voters by targeting groups like truckers, hunters, the Amish, and frat guys, according to CNN.

Unlike many Republican lawmakers who want to ban early voting and mail-in ballots, Presler has called on his party to embrace more flexible voting options to attract a wider variety of constituents.

Scott Presler warned that James Walkinshaw's blow-out victory was a bad sign for Republicans in the midterms. Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

After Democrat James Walkinshaw overperformed in a September special election in Virginia to fill the late Rep. Gerry Connolly’s seat, winning with 75 percent of the vote, Presler warned his party in a social media post that they were headed for disaster in the midterms, writing:

“’Scott, Republicans are going to vote on Election Day.’

“‘Scott, there’s no need to vote early or vote by mail.’

“‘Scott, we need everyone to vote on one single day.’

“Y’all are going to lose 2026 & it’s going to be bad.”

Speaking to media personality Drew Pinsky on Thursday, he said he wanted to be an “actual statesman” who represents the people. If elected, he vowed to be a voice for the community and not make it the “Scott Presler show.”