MAGA Turns Brooklyn Bridge Tragedy Into Vile Racist Trolling

“An absolutely stunning modern metaphor,” wrote one MAGA influencer.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Mexican Navy boat, maga photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

MAGA trolls wasted no time spewing racist epithets online after a Mexican Navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2 crew members.

The ship’s tall masts crumbled against the bridge as onlookers watched in horror on Saturday; 277 people were on board, according to The New York Times.

Yet the shock of the incident didn’t last long as MAGA used the incident to wage political attacks against the country.

“In an absolutely stunning modern metaphor a ship blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag just got destroyed by the Brooklyn bridge,” wrote right-wing serial plagiarist and misinformation peddler Benny Johnson.

“Can’t make it up,” he added.

MAGA grim reaper and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer commented under the tweet, “They sent their tired, their poor, and their huddled masts,” to which Johnson responded, “Nailed it.”

Commentators piled on with memes, one suggesting that ICE Barbie Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan would delight in watching the accident with stone faces.

Amid laughing emojis, “Republican mother” Brittany Rae posted: “Tom Homan: ‘this is an act of war.’”

However, other commentators pushed back on Johnson’s attempt to turn the tragedy into a political talking point and pointed out the gravity of the situation for those who witnessed it firsthand.

NEW YORK CITY, USA - MAY 17: A view of the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, New York, USA on May 18, 2025. The ship, which has a crew of 277, collided with the bridge's road deck and left multiple crew members seriously injured, and two people passed away, according officials and sources. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view of the Mexican navy tall ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Nothing like making a joke when dozens of sailors are dangling from the masts you fucking moron,” one commentator wrote under Johnson’s post.

Another added in a tweet, “Dude, I am here in NYC. People were seriously injured. And my kids just got off the bridge headed to party in Brooklyn. What the Fu$k is wrong with you? Not a good look Not at all.”

Irish and American Democratic influencer Harry Sisson added, “Trump and Sean Duffy are going to attempt to blame the ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Biden and Buttigieg. Calling it right now.”

