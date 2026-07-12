MAGA is heaping scorn on CNN political commentator Scott Jennings—and on the cable news network—after CNN distanced itself from Jennings’ account of a phone call with Sen. Mitch McConnell while continuing to feature him on air.

“CNN is now essentially saying it isn’t responsible for what one of its own on-air political commentators says?” Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director of the MAGA organization Women for America First, wrote on X. “If that’s the case, why was Jennings presented on air without any apparent disclaimer that his claims had not been independently verified?”

Lots of questions. Kylie Jane Kremer/Kylie Jane Kremer

The MAGA firebrand also wondered whether any of the reported phone calls with McConnell, who has not been seen in public since June 11, actually occurred. “If they did,” she asked, “why has no one provided evidence that would put the speculation to rest?”

Trump supporter Ken Kmak shared a Breitbart article about CNN distancing itself from Jennings’ assertions, adding: “This really makes you wonder.”

Taken aback. Ken Kmak/Ken Kmak

On Friday, a new video, obtained and verified by CNN, surfaced that shows emergency responders lifting what appears to be the 84-year-old senator into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher on the morning of June 14 after they were called to his Washington, D.C., home.

Dispatch audio previously released from that morning indicates there was a report of an unconscious person in cardiac arrest.

McConnell’s staff—headed by his longtime, camera-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is set to earn more than $226,000 this year—has remained largely silent on the senator’s condition.

Updates on McConnell’s health have mostly come from allies like Jennings and Republican Sen. John Thune, who also claims to have spoken with McConnell by phone about political issues.

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Social media is on fire with theories that the longtime Kentucky senator remains critically ill, is unconscious, or, according to Trump confidante Laura Loomer, may be “brain dead,” while Republicans scramble in secrecy to replace him.

Only a handful of GOP insiders say they have talked to McConnell, including Jennings, whose credibility has been called into question by his own network, which has nevertheless continued to trot him out on news shows.

Scott Jennings talks about Mitch McConnell on CNN. CNN/CNN

Asked by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Friday what the senator told him during their phone call earlier in the week, Jennings recounted McConnell’s cheery, upbeat greeting: “Hi, just checking in.”

Ignoring the elephant in the room, Jennings said McConnell did not mention the firestorm surrounding his health, nor did Jennings raise the issue. Instead, he claimed they talked about “policy.”

On Tuesday, Jennings posted a brief account of their conversation on X, writing: “We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

CNN distanced itself from Jennings’ account of the conversation in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“As a CNN Political Commentator, Scott Jennings is not a full-time employee or journalist for the network,” a spokesperson told the Beast. “His account of a personal conversation with Senator McConnell reflects his experience and is not CNN reporting.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Jennings for comment.

Conservative author and radio host Todd Starnes cited the CNN spokesperson’s statement on X, asking: “Was CNN not able to verify their own political commentator’s reporting?”

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster retweeted Starnes’ observation, adding: “If CNN cannot trust or does not trust Scott Jennings’ assertions about his own conversation… why is CNN putting him on the air to opine on anything? Good grief. If you can’t believe your own paid analyst, WTF?”

George Conway/George Conway