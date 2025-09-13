As the campaign mounts to fire as many of Charlie Kirk’s detractors as possible, one college in South Carolina is feeling the full force of MAGA’s rage.

Clemson University has faced massive backlash, and even calls to be defunded, from Republican lawmakers and the late far-right activist’s online followers after failing to dismiss one of its staff members for making comments critical of Kirk following his death on Wednesday.

It comes as Kirk’s supporters push ahead with an online drive to identify online critics of the late conservative youth icon, and to pressure their employers into dismissing them from their jobs.

One website, set up three days ago under the banner of “Expose Charlie’s Murderers,” claims to have already gathered 30,000 names and that it plans to turn into “a searchable database… filterable by general location and job industry” as part of “the largest firing operation in history.”

Some of those involved in the drive, dubbed “nazi Karens” for their efforts, have posted of the emotional toll their labors have cost them. “My fingers hurt. My eyes hurt. I’ve never had screen time this high,” as one person put it. “But I’m alive to complain about it. It’s all worth it. All for Charlie.”

Melvin Earl Villaver Jr, an assistant professor of audio technology and global black studies in Clemson’s Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, is understood to have written a variety of posts ridiculing Kirk’s assassination.

“Worried about DEI and DIED instead,” one now-deleted post reportedly read, with another adding: “Charlie Kirk recently said to a Palestinian that there’s no such thing as Palestinians. Well now look… there’s no longer such a thing called Charlie Kirk.”

An X account, posting under the name Clemson College Republicans, claims to have identified two other Clemson faculty members “spouting EGREGIOUS hate” on social media.

Clemson has since said in a statement it “unequivocally condemns any and all expressions that endorse, glorify or celebrate political violence.” While the college did not directly address any of the posts Villaver is understood to have written, Republican State Representative Thomas Beach claims the university has not yet taken action against either him, or any other members of staff who may have made negative comments about Kirk in recent days.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Clemson about the staff members’ posts and their current status as employees of the school.

“The SC legislature appoints six members of the 13-member board of trustees at Clemson,” Beach posted on X. “I think we need to know which board members didn’t want these leftist professors fired.”

Among the most vocal voices now calling for Clemson to be stripped of its estimated $219 million annual budget are State Representative April Cromer and State Senator Wes Climer.