MAGA Turns on Trump AG Pam Bondi After Epstein Flop

Some called on Donald Trump to remove Bondi from her post, and demanded answers about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives to a news conference at the Department of Justice Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Bondi held the news conference to announce charges against the state of New York for failure to enforce federal immigration laws. Bondi was joined by Tammy Nobles (L) whose 20 year old daughter was murdered by an immigrant from El Salvador who was allegedly in the MS-13 gang. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
