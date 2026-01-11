MAGA Turns on Trump Over Luxury Resort Design

Some of Donald Trump’s own supporters appear fed up with what they see as his shaky grasp of the economic reality.

The president, 79, faced backlash on Sunday after he flaunted the grand entrance to his sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate in a Truth Social post—just days after a disastrous jobs report and amid an affordability crisis.

“The entrance to Mar-a-Lago!” Trump wrote on the platform, showing off the gold-encrusted entryway to his Florida resort.

The president faced backlash on Sunday after he flaunted the grand entrance to his sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate Truth Social/ Donald J. Trump

“What do we do with this information, Mr. President?” one Truth Social user, who identifies as Eric Ochanji, wrote. The user regularly shares posts amplifying Trump administration officials. Another apparent Trump supporter responded more bluntly: “Who cares?”

A Truth Social user who identifies as MAGA asked Trump when he would turn his attention to public spaces rather than his own resort.

“Amazing! Historical-looking even! When are we gonna class up American cities and airports?” the user who identifies as “Swamp Drainer” wrote.

One Truth Social user who identifies as MAGA asked Trump when he would turn his attention to public spaces rather than his own resort. Truth Social

Some of Trump's supporters urged the president to turn his attention towards America and away from Mar-a-Lago. Truth Social/Truth Social

Another user named George—whose posts show he has previously been supportive of Trump—wrote: “How about those tariff rebate checks and I’ll give a s--t about your entrance I want my money,” referring to Trump’s repeated promise to send Americans $2,000 checks funded by tariff revenues.

Trump’s boasting came after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a jobs report on Friday that was even bleaker than expected. Employers added just 50,000 jobs last month, falling short of economists’ forecasts.

The most damning data was a revision to October’s already weak figures, revealing that the economy shed 68,000 more jobs than previously reported—bringing the total to a staggering 173,000 nonfarm jobs lost.

Even analysts on Fox Business acknowledged the numbers were grim. Maria Bartiromo, a Trump-friendly host, reacted bluntly: “The jobs numbers are weaker than expected.”

BLS data also shows that President Joe Biden oversaw significantly stronger job growth in his final full year in office than Trump has during the first 11-and-a-half months of MAGA 2.0. The economy added an average of 168,000 jobs per month in 2024, compared with just 49,000 per month in 2025.

Trump is also facing mounting criticism that he has become overly focused on foreign policy during his second term and increasingly disconnected from Americans struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.

Last month, a Politico poll found that nearly half—46 percent—of U.S. adults said the cost of living is “the worst they can ever remember it being,” including 37 percent of voters who supported Trump in 2024.