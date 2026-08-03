MAGA Turns on Trump’s DHS Chief in Furious Revolt

Pressure is building on Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin as MAGA turns on him for being too soft on immigration.

Mullin, who replaced the fired Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem as head of the DHS in March, has taken several steps to reform the agency that oversees ICE in the wake of his predecessor’s scandal-filled tenure.

This has rubbed some high-profile MAGA figures the wrong way and prompted accusations that Mullin is trying to appease Democrats and look good for the media while trying to change who Trump administration carries out its hardline mass-deportation policies.

These criticisms came to a head over the weekend after Mullin spoke about immigration reform at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Oklahoma City, with several MAGA figures openly calling for Mullin’s removal.

Donald Trump is so far standing by Markwayne Mullin, but the same was previously said of Kristi Noem. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Among the comments that enraged Donald Trump’s supporters was his noting that there is a difference between immigrants pursuing legal status and those who aren’t, while calling for changes to employment visa programs to fix problems in labor shortages.

“This narrative that it steals American jobs is true in some industries. It’s not true for all industries,” Mullin said. “We want to take care of Americans first. It’s our economy. It’s our homeland, but there’s a way to utilize labor. We’re we’re we’re not having the participation rate we need to, and we can plug those holes.”

Former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino blasted Mullin for boasting there had been “900,000 individuals that have been naturalized” in the U.S. over the past 12 months.

“He celebrates your replacement as long as it’s done legally, without mentioning that 80 % of legal immigrants will vote Democrat,” Bovino posted while referring to the far-right “great replacement” theory. “This is the man running our Department of Homeland Security. And we wonder why we’re going to lose the midterms?”

MAGA podcaster Jake Posobiec told Politico’s Playbook that there is a “growing wave among MAGA to find a DHS secretary who puts deportations first.”

Steve Bannon, host of the influential WarRoom podcast and top Trump ally, said there are calls for acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte to replace Mullin at the DHS.

“MAGA wants President Trump to detail ‘Pitbull’ Pulte to DHS,” Bannon told Playbook. “Mullin is the wrong guy at the wrong time for the wrong job—a time when we need focus on ‘mass deportations,’ we get an amnesty advocate.”

Bill Pulte has seen mass layoffs during his short time as acting head of the intelligence office. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Far-right extremist Laura Loomer, an influential figure in Trump’s ear, openly called for the president to fire Mullin after declaring she is “fed up” with the Homeland Security secretary.

“When we have another 9/11 or Americans are attacked with drones by Islamic communists, Markwayne Muslim is going to be to blame,” Loomer posted on X.

MAGA figures previously described their anger at Mullin after the Department of Homeland Security had informed federal immigration officers that there would be a temporary halt to the practice of stopping people in their vehicles after ICE agents shot and killed two unarmed people within the space of a few days.

Trump intervened and announced the traffic stop policy would not be revoked after seeing the intense backlash from his high-profile supporters and negative coverage it received on cable news.

One senior administration official added to Playbook that while Mullin deserves “some credit” for his work at the DHS, “Everyone agrees he sucks donkey butt.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson denied that Mullin’s job is under threat, and said that Trump had confidence in his ability to “carry out the agenda the American people voted for.”