MAGA Twitter Troll Gets 7 Years in Prison for Election Interference
‘GROUNDBREAKING’
United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly sentenced Douglass “Ricky Vaughn” Mackey to seven years in prison after a jury convicted him of election interference in the 2016 presidential race, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Mackey conspired with other Twitter users to disseminate false advertisements encouraging supporters of Hillary Clinton to vote via text. “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home,” one such ad read. Breon Peace, a prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York, lauded the decision in a news release. “This groundbreaking prosecution demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting those who commit crimes that threaten our democracy and seek to deprive people of their constitutional right to vote,” he said.