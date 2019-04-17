Two Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Man Because of His MAGA Hat

Two men in Maryland have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a man because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The pair allegedly approached the victim harassed him about the hat—cops say the alleged victim responded by saying he was “entitled to his own views and kept walking away.” But the two men then allegedly hit the victim until he fell to the ground, then they demanded that he take off the hat and the men allegedly removed property from the victim. Jovan Crawford, 27, and Scott Duncan Roberson, 25, are facing robbery and assault charges for the April 13 incident in Germantown. Local TV station FOX 5 DC identified the victim as Atsu Nable, a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Togo in Africa.