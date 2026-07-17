MAGA Vape Company’s Embarrassing Secret Exposed

A vape company plastered with MAGA branding found itself in the Trump administration’s crosshairs after federal regulators alleged its “Made in America” claims did not hold up, according to The New York Post. Shortly after the Fourth of July, the Federal Trade Commission sent a warning letter to the parent company of Fifty Bar, a disposable e-cigarette maker with a manufacturing and assembly facility in Southern California. The company markets itself as “the only nicotine disposable vape built in the United States.” But the FTC said it had reason to believe otherwise. “Based on information Commission staff has reviewed, it has reason to believe that Lucky Bar may be importing, in whole or in significant part, the Product despite making these unqualified U.S. origin claims,” the agency wrote, warning the company it could be violating false or misleading labeling laws. Owner Brady Bates, who has promoted the slogan “Making Vaping American Again,” has previously acknowledged that the vape parts came from China. But the commission believes some of the chemicals inside the products are sourced from China. Fifty Bar’s products have appeared on state registries containing nixodine, a Chinese-manufactured chemical designed to evade U.S. regulation, according to the Post.