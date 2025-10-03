MAGA Voter Fraud Fanatic’s Own Suspicious Voting Revealed

A MAGA conspiracy theorist commissioned by the RNC to train poll watchers may not actually live in the swing state where he votes.

Jack Posobiec, a Turning Point USA host and self-appointed voter fraud watchdog, has seemingly resided in Maryland for nearly a decade. Social media posts, court filings, and FEC donation records all indicate he lives in Hanover, a suburb of Baltimore. However, voter registration documents show Posobiec, 40, has voted in Pennsylvania in every election since 2004.

The influencer is registered to vote under his parents’ home address in Norristown, Pennsylvania. His voting record, first obtained by Slate, shows he voted in the state via mail-in ballot in 2018, 2022, and 2024, and in-person in 2020.

Unlike Maryland, which consistently favors Democratic presidential candidates, Pennsylvania is a key swing state. President Trump won the state in 2016 and 2024, but lost in 2020.

Though born to registered Democrats in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Posobiec seems to have spent most of his adult life living outside of the state where he consistently votes.

A self-described “devout Catholic,” Posobiec currently lives in the Hanover area with his second wife, Belarusian-American influencer Tanya Posobiec, whom he married in 2017. In a court filing from his divorce, also from 2017, Posobiec’s first wife listed a Maryland apartment as his home address.

However, Posobiec has likely lived away from his birthplace for much longer. After graduating from Pennsylvania’s Temple University in 2006, Posobiec spent two years living in Shanghai, China, where he worked for the United States Chamber of Commerce.

He then joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2010, commissioning as an officer in 2013. In 2012 and 2013, he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay. Starting in 2014, Posobiec was assigned to the Reserve Intelligence Unit at the Naval Maritime Intelligence Center in Washington, D.C.

Posobiec has not worked for the Naval Intelligence unit since 2017. That year, his security clearance was suspended after he promoted a WikiLeaks campaign to release classified emails from French President Emmanuel Macron. He also came under fire for posting a conspiracy theory, which President Trump later retweeted, about the white supremacist attack in Charlottesville.

At the time, Posobiec insisted that he had resigned from the Office of Naval Intelligence of his own accord because his support for President Trump had made him the victim of a “toxic work climate.”

Since resigning from his Naval post, Posobiec’s influence in MAGA circles has only grown. Vice President JD Vance wrote a glowing blurb for Posobiec’s 2024 book, Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them).

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even invited the influencer to join his trip to Europe in February. Though he did not attend, Posobiec later joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on a trip to Ukraine.

Posobiec voted in person in Pennsylvania in 2020, though he began casting doubt about the results nearly two months before the election. Tanya Posobiec’s voting record from the same year shows she registered using their Maryland address. Her Facebook and Instagram bios list the family’s location as Washington, DC.

During the 2024 election, Posobiec once again began preemptively casting doubt over the election results in Pennsylvania. A week before election day, he claimed via X that “Thousands of fraudulent registrations have already been reported in multiple counties across PA.” Trump ultimately won the state by over 120,000 votes.

In September 2024, Posobiec accused Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija, a Democrat, of voting illegally by submitting his mail-in ballot before ballots were tested by the county. The RNC filed suit against Makhija over the allegation, but dropped the suit a few weeks later.

Also in September 2024, the RNC invited Posobiec to speak to poll watchers in Michigan about how to catch and prevent voter fraud.

At the event, Posobiec told trainees, “Think of yourself as the ground forces, as the army that’s going to be out there, the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign, of the Republican party, there on the front line to say, we are going to catch you.” He added, “We want to get the truth out and the truth will always set us free in these instances.”

During that election cycle, records from the Federal Election Commission show that Posobiec made 23 donations over a seven-month period—all under his Maryland address—to the Trump National Committee, the RNC, the Republican fundraising platform WinRed, and the Trump-affiliated PAC Never Surrender, Inc.

That October, he shared images of himself on X voting early in Pennsylvania, writing, “Just stopped by the county voting board and did the deed - easy.”

His consistent record of voting in Pennsylvania while living in Maryland may violate the two states’ voter registration laws.

Members of the U.S. military are generally permitted to vote using their most recent legal address, regardless of where they currently reside. However, the four elections in which Posobiec has voted in Pennsylvania since leaving the Naval Intelligence Office in 2017 may still prove problematic.