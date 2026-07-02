MAGA Voters Tear Into Trump in Scathing Supercut

The voters who put Donald Trump back in the White House are not happy about how the president has seemingly used the role to boost his wealth.

In a segment that aired on Morning Joe on Thursday, several Florida residents who voted for Trump were confronted with the details of his latest financial disclosure—which showed the president made over $2 billion in 2025, more than tripling his income in his first year back in office—and every one of them was unhappy.

One voter, Olivia Danielle, reacted with visible shock. “That’s very frustrating to actually hear that,” she said. “And like I said, I don’t do the politics and stuff, but to hear that come from another American that, you know, is not getting $2 million put in their pocket.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump pose for pictures outside the Nasdaq building after ringing the opening bell to celebrate the closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its $WLFI Treasury Strategy last year. REUTERS

When the reporter corrected her—it was $2 billion—she paused. “$2 billion, $2 million, $2 trillion—you know, that’s a lot of money. And that would help out a lot of people around here, a lot of homeless people. You could open shelters. You could really help somebody out with that.”

Allen Warfield kept it tighter. “Somebody’s making money on the side. It’s not me. That’s all I got to say.” When the reporter asked if that was frustrating, he didn’t hesitate. “It’s frustrating that you see your president getting richer and richer, and the middle class is getting poorer, and that’s about it.”

At a gas station, Jerry Lepore offered a more measured take. “Life in America right now, the economy is tough. People are struggling, you know, and hopefully it’ll change.”

Trump's wealth has grown during his presidency. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kevin Chavez was blunter. “He definitely made lots of promises, and he made them seem like they were going to come a lot quicker, faster than they actually were to ever come or ever will come.” He added, “I don’t think it was the Donald Trump that we saw in 2016, and I don’t think that he can make up for it in what’s left of his current term.”

The disclosure that triggered the backlash showed Trump’s business empire generated more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency ventures alone, including roughly $635 million from a licensing agreement with Celebration Coins and approximately $500 million in proceeds from token sales distributed by World Liberty Financial, the Trump family-backed crypto company launched in 2024.

Trump wasn’t only taking heat from his own voters. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board—published by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp—unloaded on the Trump family in a scathing piece following the disclosure. “The Trump clan is cashing in on the Presidency in big and sketchy ways,” the board wrote, criticizing the family for “profiting off the Presidency in ways that demean the office.”