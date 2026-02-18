MAGA Wife Uses Posting Frenzy to Say Her Husband Is Straight

Benny Johnson’s wife has gone on a posting rampage over claims that the MAGA podcaster is gay.

Kate Johnson, 38, is wading into the fray to bat down online speculation about her husband’s sexuality. The Donald Trump-obsessed host of The Benny Show, 38, whose brand often features anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, has long been dogged by chatter about his private life.

Author Saeed Jones alleged in 2024 that he once “made out” with Johnson at a 2013 BuzzFeed holiday party, and Johnson has threatened to sue far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos after he accused him of being a closeted gay man.

An X user resurfaced Saeed Jones's post alleging that he once “made out” with Johnson at a 2013 BuzzFeed holiday party. Kate Johnson/X

Kate lashed out after an X user resurfaced Saeed’s post on Johnson’s Valentine’s Day tribute to Kate, which featured a photo from what Johnson called a “rare date night.”

“Somehow I’m not surprised date night pics are rare,” the user wrote.

Kate, a nurse and megafan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA agenda, responded, “Having 4 kids 5 and younger makes it difficult to have out of the house date nights. Hope that helps.”

She also blew up over a response on her own Valentine’s Day post, in which she called being married to Johnson her “biggest flex.”

Kate erupted after an X user implied that Johnson married her as a cover for being a closeted gay man. Kate Johnson/X

An X user replied, “Being a beard isn’t exactly a great flex,” using the slang term for a person who dates or marries a gay person as a cover for their sexuality.

“What’s it like for you being a moron?” she wrote back.

Kate revealed on February 15 that she and Johnson were expecting their fifth child, and was immediately set off by an online troll who commented, “Not bad for a gay dude.”

“How much were you paid to post this?” she replied.

Benny and Kate Johnson announced that they have a fifth baby on the way earlier this week. Kate Johnson/X

Johnson, a Turning Point USA contributor, threatened to sue Yiannopoulos in December for claiming he was gay during multiple podcast appearances.

Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart News editor, previously identified as gay but says he’s now straight after undergoing conversion therapy “treatment,” which has been widely debunked.

Johnson declared on X that he was “duty bound” to “take action to protect my family against those who maliciously defame and attack us.”

Yiannopoulos responded with a lengthy screed about how Johnson could never meet the burden of proof for showing actual malice in a defamation case, and warned that discovery would “destroy” Johnson’s career.

In response to Johnson's legal threat, Yiannopoulos said he had "evidence" and "witnesses." Benny Johnson/X