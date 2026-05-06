MAGA Wildcard Deploys First Lady’s Law to Blow Up GOP Attack Ad

Marjorie Taylor Greene is jumping into a MAGA civil war—this time to defend one of Donald Trump’s favorite punching bags.

The former Georgia congresswoman took to X on Monday to torch a pro-Trump PAC for running a bizarre attack ad against Rep. Thomas Massie that claims he is in a “throuple” with Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, and Ilhan Omar, 43. The ad is funded by a group called MAGA Kentucky.

Republican rep. Thomas Massie broke with Trump over opposition to the president's spending legislation. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

“Thomas Massie caught in a throuple!” the narrator declares. “In Washington, he’s cheating with the Squad on the America First movement.”

It then flashes AI-generated images of Massie holding hands with Omar and sharing a cozy dinner with both Democrats, slipping in a small-print disclaimer: “This satirical ad was created using Artificial Intelligence.”

Massie blasted the ad as a smear that “reeks of desperation,” warning that its creators are banking on the “older generation” not recognizing “it’s an AI-generated lie.” A PAC that supports Massie has previously released an AI-generated video attacking his opponent, Ed Gallrein, who secured Trump’s endorsement in March.

Greene, 51, jumped to Massie’s defense—framing the ad not just as desperate, but potentially illegal.

Massie is headed for a tight race against Trump endorsed candidate Ed Gallerian. Thomas Massie/ X

Calling it a “FAKE AI campaign ad,” Greene argued it could violate the Take It Down Act, legislation championed by first lady Melania Trump during Trump’s second term.

“The law makes it illegal to knowingly publish or threaten to publish intimate images of minors or non-consenting adults, including AI-generated imagery,” Greene wrote, adding that the married congressman, “NEVER dined, held hands with, or intimately engaged with AOC and Ilhan Omar.”

The legislation, signed into law in 2025, expanded federal protections against revenge porn and AI-generated sexual deepfakes, while requiring platforms to remove flagged images.

First lady Melania Trump was a vocal supporter of the Take it Down Act and attended a ceremonial signing in the Rose Garden of the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Melania Trump, 56, made the bill one of her signature causes after returning to the public stage, casting it as part of a broader campaign against online exploitation and harassment. The issue also echoed the digital-safety themes of her first-term “Be Best” initiative.

Now, Greene is accusing Trump’s own political machine of weaponizing the same AI content that the first lady pushed to crack down on.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

The dust-up comes as Massie finds himself increasingly on the outs with Trump, 79, after opposing parts of the president’s sweeping legislative agenda—dubbed his “One, Big, Beautiful, Bill.”

Massie has repeatedly broken with Trump-aligned Republicans on spending, surveillance, and foreign policy issues, including fights over FISA reauthorization and defense funding.

Trump has not taken the defections lightly.

At a campaign rally in Kentucky in March, he blasted Massie as “a total disaster as a congressman, and frankly, a human being,” while throwing his weight behind primary challenger Ed Gallrein—whom he praised as an “incredible candidate” who could “get rid of this loser.”

Greene, notably, is no stranger to breaking with Trump herself. She has criticized the administration’s handling of files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and pushed aggressively for their release, accusing Republicans of protecting powerful figures.

Now she is siding with Massie against the pro-Trump PAC—as he heads into a contentious primary slated for May 19.