MAGA World at War for Tickets to Tackiest White House Event in History

President Donald Trump’s lackeys are “willing to brawl” to secure a seat at his tacky UFC event at the White House.

Donors, lobbyists, and members of Congress are reportedly scrambling to attend June’s “UFC Freedom 250,” with some even blowing up the president’s phone to beg for a ticket.

The event, which will be held on the White House’s South Lawn, falls on Trump’s 80th birthday, and coincides with Flag Day, in the run-up to America’s 250th anniversary on July Fourth.

It also falls a week before the first anniversary of “Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump’s double-team strikes with Israel on Iranian nuclear sites last summer. Indeed, that conflict has mutated, and a war in the Middle East is raging after Trump launched “Operation Epic Fury” last month.

Trump at a UFC fight in June last year. Elsa/Getty Images

But despite the death, destruction and spiralling energy crisis because of his war, a “downright giddy” Trump told Axios that his fighting event is the “hottest ticket that I’ve ever seen.”

Indeed, MAGA world figures seem to think so. White House-connected operatives have said they have been swamped with requests for access to one of the 5,000 VIP seats around the octagon. Dana White, the UFC president, has previously said tickets will not be available for purchase and will instead be comped to members of the military.

This elusiveness of access has created the scramble, which one Trump administration operative has said they are sick of, according to Axios. It “feels like people are willing to brawl to secure a seat!” Rob Lockwood, a former top aide to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, told Axios.

One GOP fundraiser close to the White House has claimed they have received dozens of messages on social media, asking how one might get into Trump’s tacky birthday bash.

Dana White speaks alongside Trump during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

One person close to Trump has even claimed the president is getting requests for tickets.

Ringside seats will likely go to Trump’s top donors and allies, but an aide admitted that, even though the event is just weeks away, there is no set plan. “It’s all very fluid,” the Trump aide said.

Meanwhile, Dana White has announced that some 85,000 tickets will be handed out for a viewing party on a big screen at the adjoining Ellipse Park.

The Lincoln Memorial will host the ceremonial weigh-ins, with the lightweight clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje topping the fight card.

The White House has been contacted for comment.