‘Bimbos’ and ‘Broads’: MAGA World Goes Into a Tailspin After CBS Cuts JD’s Mic

“HOW DARE YOU.”

“DISGRACEFUL.”

“Unreal.”

A fact-checking flashpoint that spiraled into a full-on mic cut at the vice presidential debate set right-wing tempers ablaze on Tuesday night, with MAGA World denizens tweeting out their gormless outrage that CBS News had had the nerve to silence J.D. Vance.

After moderator Margaret Brennan offered Vance, who’d been speaking about illegal immigration, a correction that a large swath of the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio was in the country legally, Vance talked over her.

As the Republican nominee tried to get into the minutiae of the documentation required to come into the United States, the network cut off both candidates’ microphones.

“Gentlemen, the audience can’t hear you because your mics have been cut,” Brennan said, smiling tightly. “Thank you for explaining the legal process.”

Vance seemed miffed, scoffing that “the rules were you guys weren’t going to fact-check.” (CBS set a ground rule that the mics would be cut should the crosstalk grow too heated.)

But that was nothing compared to the nuclear meltdown that had already been triggered online.

“F you CBS - how DARE YOU,” commentator Megyn Kelly tweeted.

“The CBS moderators just MUTED JD Vance’s mic as he called them out for their lies about Kamala Harris’ open border policies,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) inveighed. “DISGRACEFUL.”

“.@JDVance putting these broads in their place over the Haitian migrants in Ohio,” hanger-on Laura Loomer remarked. “Now they are muting his mic. Unreal.”

Ann Coulter, the conservative media pundit and unwitting recipient of the harshest roast of all time, responded to journalist Mickey Kaus, who had tweeted that Vance had just missed an opportunity to trash Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)’s border bill.

“The bimbo moderators wouldn’t have let him,” she spat.

Even former President Donald Trump, live-posting through the debate over on Truth Social, got in on the fun.

“Maragret Brennan just lied again about the ILLEGAL MIGRANTS let into our Country by lyin’ Kamala Harris, and then she cut off JD’s mic to stop him from correcting her!” he wrote.