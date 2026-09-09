MAGA’s Favorite Dem Takes Trump Love to Bonkers New Level

Democratic Senator John Fetterman stunned convention-goers into silence by appearing in a video for the Republican midterm convention.

The video of the Pennsylvania Democrat showed up on the jumbotron over the heads of attendees on day one of Trump-a-palooza as he introduced fellow Pennsylvania senator, Republican Dave McCormick.

“I’m a common-sense Democrat,” Fetterman said in the video. “I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject extremes of socialism and that anti-American way of life.”

As the video played, the crowd in the American Airlines Center in Dallas grew quiet, as if they weren’t sure what to expect.

“Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend,” Fetterman said.

Senator John Fetterman shot a video for the Republican midterm convention introducing Sen. McCormick. Sarah Ewall-Wice

In the video, Fetterman wore his signature black hoodie that Republicans frequently used to melt down over him wearing in the halls of Congress after he was first elected.

Fetterman went on to reference the steel mill behind him in the video and vowed he would work “with President Donald Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life.”

Republicans, including the White House’s Rapid Response account, were quick to blast out the video of Fetterman promoting McCormick on X.

As Fetterman introduced the Pennsylvania Republican, the MAGA audience in the arena cheered for the GOP senator as he took the stage. McCormick also called Fetterman a friend as he began his speech.

Fetterman said he would work with Trump and McCormick for the steel way of life. Sarah Ewall-Wice

But McCormick quickly went on to blast the Democratic Party in broad strokes and warn against socialism. He declared: “this November, there can be no surrender.”

The response from some Democrats to Fetterman’s video was savage.

“Too lazy to do it in person. Checks out,” wrote Pennsylvania Rep. Chris Deluzio on X, reacting to news of the senator’s video.

Fetterman has previously insisted he would not switch parties and has largely toed the party line on confirming Trump nominees.

But he has also voted with Republicans against a series of war powers resolutions and on government spending bills.

He also launched a fundraising effort with Sen. Dave McCormick and has repeatedly appeared on Fox News, where he has blasted liberal Democratic candidates.

Some Democrats insist the party needs to pick up five seats for the Senate majority amid concerns over Sen. John Fetterman. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Fetterman released a statement that clarified he would not leave the Democrats if they take the Senate.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party—and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on.”

Senator John Fetterman releases a statement on his future. X

Fetterman’s video appearance at the GOP convention comes as some Democratic strategists have warned that Democrats need to flip five seats, not four, to flip and keep the Senate majority.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate while Democrats hold 47. If Democrats pick up four seats, they would take the majority with 51 seats. It would give Fetterman a crucial swing vote in the Senate.