MAGA’s Favorite Justice Won’t Be Loomered

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recused himself ahead of the high court’s decision to deny consideration of an appeal brought by Laura Loomer, the far-right provocateur dubbed the “Trump whisperer.”

Loomer had previously sued Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta as well as Twitter—now known as X—over her removal from the platforms for hateful conduct. That censorship, she alleged, caused irreparable harm to her failed congressional campaigns in Florida in 2020 and 2022.

In her latest legal effort, Loomer, 32, argued that the social media sites violated civil racketeering laws by deplatforming her.

Far-right conspiracy theorist and influencer Laura Loomer. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

But the Supreme Court on Monday denied her appeal in a brief statement, which noted: “Justice Alito took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition.”

It’s not immediately clear what connection—if any—exists between Alito and Loomer. But given her pattern of targeting Donald Trump-aligned officials who cross her, it’s possible the conservative justice wanted to avoid ending up in the MAGA influencer’s crosshairs.

Loomer, who seemingly has the president’s ear, has taken credit for axing one Trump administration official after another, a move she has dubbed being “loomered.”

Now reinstated on X, thanks to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, Loomer blasted the court’s decision to her 1.7 million followers.

“It’s disgraceful that under a GOP majority and with President Trump in the White House that Big Tech is facing no accountability for their censorship of conservatives, their support for terrorists, and their election interference of my campaigns & President Trump’s,” she wrote.

The Supreme Court bench pictured in 2022. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

She also claimed tech executives like Zuckerberg and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey hand over “big checks” at Mar-a-Lago while secretly working against Trump.

“Even with President Trump back in the White House, we have seen zero accountability for these companies and no anti-Trust action taken against these companies who committed CRIMES,” she said.

Loomer, who once called herself a “proud Islamophobe,” has repeatedly lost similar lawsuits. In 2023, an Obama-appointed judge ruled she failed to state any plausible claims—upholding an earlier dismissal of her case.

