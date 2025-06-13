MAGA’s Worst Fear Comes True as Trump Forced to Defend Israel

President Donald Trump campaigned on pulling the U.S. out of global conflicts and ending wars, but the rapid escalation between Iran and Israel has MAGA world wringing its hands.

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday after Israel carried out what it called a “preemptive strike” on Iran’s nuclear capabilities late Thursday.

The U.S. is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel, a U.S. official confirmed to the Daily Beast.

White House and Pentagon officials remain tight-lipped on the situation and just how far the U.S. is prepared to go.

As the U.S. engaged with Israeli allies, conservatives expressed concern that America would be pulled into another war in the Middle East.

Rescue and security personnel work at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel in Ramat Gan on June 13, 2025. Itai Ron/Itai Ron/Reuters

“The American people voted for no new wars, so what is the America-first view of Israel’s strike on Iran?” asked MAGA podcaster and Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk in an X post.

“I can tell you right now, our MAGA base does not want a war at all, whatsoever,” the Trump ally said on his podcast. “They do not want U.S. involvement. They do not want the United States to engage in this.”

Kirk said conservatives must be “morally clear” on which side they are on, “but we must resist the siren song of displacing dictators in lands we do not understand, and we have no business running.”

“Israel puts Israel first as they should,“ said former top Trump aide Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Friday. ”I have no problem with that, but America’s got to put America first. And one thing I don’t like seeing is all this cheerleading going on right now because when you’re in the Middle East and dealing with ancient civilizations that are over there, unexpected things happen.”

“What do you do in turbulent times? We put America first,” said far-right activist Jack Posobiec in an online video. “I want to be clear about something, their war is there. Our war is here.”

A view of the damage after one of the missiles fired by Iran in retaliation for the attacks hit very close to the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 13, 2025. Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump claimed on the 2024 campaign trail that the world was on the brink of World War III—but that he would prevent it.

He also vowed to end the war in Ukraine after Russia invaded in 2022 and bring peace to the Middle East, but he has struggled to make good on his promises.